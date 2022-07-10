Something Quick

Hare Running Watercolor Illustration

For Day 10 of World Watercolor Month and our optional prompt of “Fast,” I made a quick little sketch of a running hare. I had very little time today, so I had to create something fast in order to get it completed before dinner. That’s my daily deadline that I’ve set for myself and most days it all works out just fine. Today, I got distracted by any number of things and didn’t get around to painting until I was practically out of time. I never feel any stress when this happens as it’s a chance to play and see how quickly I can make something appear. It’s the perfect mode to practice creating art without overthinking things. Indeed, there’s very little time to think at all and not a moment’s pause for that chance to second guess. I’ll often fuss and fuss over a drawing, but I rather like the outcome better when I’m robbed of the ability to be so darn fussy. It’s actually quite freeing!

Philippe and I spent the weekend at our friends house in the country and just got back this afternoon. We wanted to simply stay in our chill mode and do nothing much at all. But, we quickly realized that we would starve this week if we didn’t actually pull ourselves together and make a run to the grocery store. It was actually the perfect time to go to the grocery as we’d indulged a bit on wonderful food the last couple of days and were not hungry at all. So, we didn’t sneak in anything decadent into this particular grocery run. I’m sure by midweek I’ll likely be regretting that choice, but it felt so adult and sensible in the moment. It was good to be back home again, but I already miss being outside the city and enjoying a relaxing time with friends.

Our puppy Elliott is completely worn out and sleeping in a little ball on his bed. Our friend’s dog, Chief, is his best buddy and the two of them spent the entire weekend playing together. It was super fun to watch as by the time this morning arrived they’d grown bored with just chasing each other and began inventing various games including hide and seek. Elliott would hide inside the branches of a tree and Chief would sniff around looking for him. If it took too long, Elliott would burst out from the branches and attack Chief with glee. It was so much fun to watch and made an already happy trip even more joyful. So, when I finally got back and was ready to make a sketch I was inspired by their ability to invent on the fly. Sometimes the it’s good to remove any sense of a plan and just make something quick!

About the Doodlewash

Da Vinci Paint Co.: Yellow Ochre, Opus (Vivid Pink), Terra Cotta, Cobalt Turquoise, and Ultramarine (Green Shade). ZIG Cartoonist Mangaka Pen with black ink in an A5 Hahnemühle Watercolour Book. Want to purchase a print of this doodlewash? Click here to purchase just a print! Or, click here for to purchase a framed print!
 Hare Running Watercolor Illustration Sketchbook Detail

Charlie O'Shields

Creator of Doodlewash, founder of World Watercolor Month (July), World Watercolor Group, and host of the Sketching Stuff Podcast. Sharing watercolor illustrations and stories while proudly featuring talented artists from all over the world!

4 Comments
  1. scrittoralinda 2 hours ago

    Charlie how was the pie? I thought you’d draw it for us (with a bite taken out of it? Is this a jack rabbit? It seems like one. Glad you had a great time, we need that periodically.

    Reply
  2. Mary Roff 2 hours ago

    Such a beauty and looks like it could be late for a very important date.

    Reply
  3. Sheri Graziano 1 hour ago

    I love this sketch/painting. It has great movement.

    Reply
  4. Zoie McIntyre 1 hour ago

    Brilliant and beautiful hare! I am sitting here giggling at the antics of Elliott and Chief tee hee!! A great day for all. I hate that when I am all adult-like and then certainly regret it down the road and wish I had gotten that ice cream treat after all 😉

    Reply

