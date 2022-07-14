For Day 14 of World Watercolor Month and our optional prompt of “Dance,” I sketched a little kitty performing a song and dance with a top hat and cane. I was trying to recall my own time, decades ago, when I was a singer and dancer. I don’t think I ever had the chance to dance with a top hat and cane and now it feels like a missed opportunity. I think a top hat was involved once, but I can’t quite recall. It’s been over 30 years now, and a million other life experiences have edged out many of those memories. It’s my mother who typically recalls every performance with acute clarity, while I nod still failing to quite remember the moment. It sounds like something I’d do, but I simply can’t recall actually doing it. It was super fun to do all of the things I did all at once when I was young, but it makes it extremely difficult to remember all of it.



It’s fun to visit my mother with Philippe as she still manages to bring up stories that I’ve never mentioned to him. It’s actually impressive the varied number of stories that she can conjure up. His eyes will widen and he’ll look at me with a questioning glance. It’s not that I’m trying to keep big secrets from him, it’s simply because I couldn’t recall them ever happening. Most of the time, though, I can jump in and add some additional details once the memory floods back to me. I did love dancing, but what I think I loved most during that time was teaching kids to dance. It was wonderful to see their confidence grow as each time step or pas de bourrée was performed with greater skill. Indeed, while I knew the techniques, many of those kids became way better dancers than I could even dream of becoming.

Lately, I’ve been thinking about all of the things I’ve tried in life and what I’d like to try next. This, while doing the usual daily routines that don’t stray terribly far from one another. It’s not that I’m bored, but I am getting a bit restless. That’s usually a sign that I need to delve into writing and illustrating a new book or starting some other big new project. Yet, our little evening routine is a beautiful thing indeed. Just after I finish painting, I clear everything off the counter and do the dishes. Then, Philippe and I will have a little snack and watch something on his iPad at that same kitchen counter while our pup Elliott naps on his pillow behind us. He’s just waiting for the walk that comes next, but he’s finally learned to grant us a bit of peace before that happens. In those moments, my restlessness subsides and I’m able to simply enjoy time with my little trio. It’s nothing amazingly new or terribly exciting, but sometimes, it’s really quite good when life gives you that same song and dance.

Charlie O'Shields Creator of Doodlewash, founder of World Watercolor Month (July), World Watercolor Group, and host of the Sketching Stuff Podcast. Sharing watercolor illustrations and stories while proudly featuring talented artists from all over the world! See author's posts

