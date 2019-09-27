For our prompt of “Pots” today, my mind was still on food, so I opted for a pot of tomato soup. Of course, as a kid, I loved this soup paired with a grilled cheese sandwich so I added that to the scene as well. To be clear, I didn’t eat the entire pot myself back then, but probably would have if left unattended. I still love this combo the most even as an adult. It’s such a wonderful and cozy treat that never fails to put a smile on my face. This time of year in our house, our pots get a lot of action. As the weather gets cooler Philippe makes more and more soups, each one more delicious than the next! My current favorite is a roasted cauliflower soup, but I’m sure I’ll discover a new favorite this year. Even when he uses similar ingredients, he has a knack for never quite creating exactly the same soup twice. It’s like an artist who goes to paint the same thing again and makes little changes and improvements along the way. And the end result, while a bit different each time, is always a delicious masterpiece.

Soups are a simply perfect pairing as the weather gets colder, because life gets a bit lazier for us. Without the sun to make us feel like we’re meant to keep on being productive in some way, Philippe and I will take the lack of light as an excuse to relax a bit more and go to bed even earlier. This bout of laziness extends to our dinner since many soups that Philippe creates are blended so they don’t even require the arduous act of chewing. It’s simply wonderful! While I talk about DOing quite a lot, relaxing taking time to enjoy life is certainly something worth DOing as well. It might be the most important thing, after all. Admittedly, this is something I’ve often struggled with throughout my life. I have so many things that I want to try and so many projects I have yet to complete that I often find myself in a state filled with constant buzzing thoughts. To simply take a moment and think of nothing much at all is a rare treat indeed. And, it bears repeating that my medicine doesn’t come in a pharmaceutical form, but is indeed my daily sketching ritual itself. For the first time in my entire life, I’m spending time each and every day to zone out for a bit and truly relax. Art is an amazing elixir indeed.

And, as many of you know, my art comes in two parts. The first is an illustration and the second is the story you’re reading here. This is the part where I empty my mind of whatever little thoughts are spinning in it and take a moment to practice writing as well. And after over four years, I’m still just happily practicing. If someone were to pursue a hobby like this even part-time, they’d spend let’s say five hours a day, five days a week on it. At my current average of just around 45 minutes to an hour a day, over four years later, this puts me at the same level that part-time practicer would reach in the first year. While this may seem like I’m light years behind, I have over 1,540 illustrations and the word count equivalent of 13 novels to show for my tiny bit of daily effort. It’s proof that taking a leisurely approach to life, and showing up for it with your whole heart, can still produce a lot of wonderful things along the way. A bit of happy focus simply DOing something you enjoy is often worth more than hours spent worrying over whether or not you’re becoming accomplished. So, I for one, am thrilled for the coming season, with lazy dinners I can simply drink, along with simple pleasures that remind me of my childhood. And, in reality, I’m not being lazy at all. I’m just finding a bit of inner peace in my life, like I find each and every year when it’s once again time to enjoy those delicious blend of ingredients that only arrive during soup season.

