For our prompt of “Evening Star” today, I made a sketch of a little snowman looking into the night sky. The days certainly seem to be passing rather quickly this month, but I’m enjoying every glittering moment of the season. This has been a rather exceptional year not a particularly easy one to get through, but I’m still quite hopeful there are many wonderful things to come. My inner child is, of course, having a wonderful time counting down to Christmas, and I’m still adoring each twinkling light that I see at night. Well, and during the day as well since I’ve kept the lights on the tree sparkling all day long. It’s a beautiful reminder that some traditions are still shining brightly and that makes me feel quite happy. There’s no snow at all, however, and none in the forecast so I don’t think they’ll be a snowman joining us for the holidays this year. But the very moment there’s enough snow, I fully intend to make one!
While I was hoping to be quite productive today, the weekend won out as it’s often prone to do. I did get a few things done, but mostly I just played, sketched and watched silly things on television all day. In other words, it was quite a lovely day indeed! Last night for our countdown, Philippe performed another magic trick. This one was less of an illusion and just rather cool. He cut a few bits of magazine pages and then pulled it all up into a tree of sorts. It was actually rather impressive, mostly because he learned how to do it in just a couple of minutes. I’m quite sure it would have taken me much longer to figure it out, even if the directions weren’t in French. He’s just really very clever it would seem.
The one thing about doing nothing much all day is that it makes me almost sleepy. I think I might head to bed even earlier this evening before the work week begins. I’ve only a few more days of work this week and then I’ll be off for my extended winter break. I’m super excited! This is another reason I adore this month the most. I spend the bulk of it just playing and painting so it’s definitely the most wonderful month of them all. Sure, I am very excited for the food and presents that will arrive on Christmas Eve, but each night has been so lovely and special that I’m never quite sure how it could get any better than this. It’s that feeling of pure cheer that I hope to keep with me all year, but realize each time that I haven’t quite been successful yet. So I’m quite happy for the days ahead as my cheer levels reach all new highs and I bask in the season of sparkling hope.
Da Vinci Paint Co.: Aureolin, Quinacridone Red, Opus (Vivid Pink), Cobalt Turquoise, Phthalo Blue, Terra Cotta, and Indigo. Lamy Al-Star Safari Fountain Pen with black ink in an A5 Hahnemühle Watercolour Book. Want to purchase a print of this doodlewash? Send me a note with a link to this post, and I’ll add it to my shop!
Oh that is just so awesomely sweet. Oh to be that creative. Fills me with warmth and fuzziness 😊. Thank you for the smiles. 😊
What a beautiful winter painting – captures the essence of winter wonderland. A vivid dark sky and a little snowman waiting for magic, as all snowmen are wont to do when not seen by people. As for Philippe’s Christmas tree, you made me think of the Nutcracker Suite ballet and the moment that the tree grows on stage until it seems to consume the entire ballet company. Even for a Jewish kid (and as a kid, I danced in several productions over the years) it was always an amazing moment. In fact, when I first danced in the ballet, I didn’t understand the connection to Christmas. I just loved the music and the way it made me feel pretty and graceful.
Charlie, I meant to tell you about December 21, the winter solstice, though you might already know about it. This year will be very special because Saturn and Jupiter will appear to converge and will make one huge brilliant light in the nighttime sky, what will appear to be a double star. Astronomers call it a conjunction. We ordinary folks will call it magical. You’ll have to check your area logistics to see when and where will be best to view this phenomenon. That could be your magic trick for the night.
Hi, Sharon! I am Marisela and I was just going to tell Charlie about that. Great minds think alike! haha haha 😂 I am a major star gazer. It’s when I talk to Lord so I am anxiously awaiting that mega star. Yay! 🌌🌃🌆 Feliz Navidad from San Antonio, Texas. 🎄⛄🎅🎄⛄🎅🎄
We got snow, so the cardinals are visiting! And my favorite tufted titmouse was here today. Someone ate all the peanuts, but I think that was the squirrels. I counted four a few days ago! I love the angle of your snowman. I think I should do a change of perspective painting like that because it looks cool!
I’m quite envious of that magical advent calendar. I’m sure I’d spend forever trying to figure out the tricks though, and end up being frustrated with it. I love hearing about it though.
Charlie you definitely are clever. Enjoy your time and have good at it!
What a wonderful painting, Charlie! So sweet. ⛄⛄⛄ I love your night sky and was going to tell you about the mega star on Dec. 21st like Sharon. I can’t wait! They said it will look like the star over Bethlehem when Christ Jesus was born! How about that! So wonderful, Charlie! 🌆🌌🌃
Your joy for the season is so lovely. I am always shocked at how terrible some people behave during this season. They miss it completely and have no idea what they are missing. So sad.
Charlie, did you say that Philippe has never made a snowman ⛄? Time to change that, my friend. That reminds me of the movie “Meet Me in St. Louis,” with Judy Garland. Her baby sister makes an entire snow family even a polar bear. Now, don’t you live in St. Louis? Time for some snow people! How fun, Charlie! ⛄⛄⛄
Wonderful Charlie! Yeah for you that your work week will wind down early. I am trying to wind things down a bit too. I just wrote my last blog of the year. Tomorrow I pick up 4 unsold paintings, sold one as a fundraiser. Saturday I pick up two more at another show. We mail out Christmas gifts for the grandchildren tomorrow. I will then start planning for where I want my art to head in 2021. My blog was about sending positive vibes out into the world to help end 2020 on a good note so we can welcome in 2021!