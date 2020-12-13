For our prompt of “Evening Star” today, I made a sketch of a little snowman looking into the night sky. The days certainly seem to be passing rather quickly this month, but I’m enjoying every glittering moment of the season. This has been a rather exceptional year not a particularly easy one to get through, but I’m still quite hopeful there are many wonderful things to come. My inner child is, of course, having a wonderful time counting down to Christmas, and I’m still adoring each twinkling light that I see at night. Well, and during the day as well since I’ve kept the lights on the tree sparkling all day long. It’s a beautiful reminder that some traditions are still shining brightly and that makes me feel quite happy. There’s no snow at all, however, and none in the forecast so I don’t think they’ll be a snowman joining us for the holidays this year. But the very moment there’s enough snow, I fully intend to make one!



While I was hoping to be quite productive today, the weekend won out as it’s often prone to do. I did get a few things done, but mostly I just played, sketched and watched silly things on television all day. In other words, it was quite a lovely day indeed! Last night for our countdown, Philippe performed another magic trick. This one was less of an illusion and just rather cool. He cut a few bits of magazine pages and then pulled it all up into a tree of sorts. It was actually rather impressive, mostly because he learned how to do it in just a couple of minutes. I’m quite sure it would have taken me much longer to figure it out, even if the directions weren’t in French. He’s just really very clever it would seem.

The one thing about doing nothing much all day is that it makes me almost sleepy. I think I might head to bed even earlier this evening before the work week begins. I’ve only a few more days of work this week and then I’ll be off for my extended winter break. I’m super excited! This is another reason I adore this month the most. I spend the bulk of it just playing and painting so it’s definitely the most wonderful month of them all. Sure, I am very excited for the food and presents that will arrive on Christmas Eve, but each night has been so lovely and special that I’m never quite sure how it could get any better than this. It’s that feeling of pure cheer that I hope to keep with me all year, but realize each time that I haven’t quite been successful yet. So I’m quite happy for the days ahead as my cheer levels reach all new highs and I bask in the season of sparkling hope.

