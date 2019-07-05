Today, for Day 5 of #WorldWatercolorMonth and our prompt of “Loose & Free,” I wasn’t sure what to paint at first and then I noticed my sneakers sitting on the floor. I had the day off from work, spent the entire time at home, and never once had a reason to bother with putting them on. I just wandered around the house in my socks. It struck me that this is a rather loose and free thing to do and certainly made for quite a relaxing and enjoyable day. As for my sneakers, shown here in this quick and loose sketch, they’re super comfortable, and are exactly this color. It’s the sort of color that either goes with everything you wear or nothing at all depending on how you think about it. I choose believe they go with everything and tend to wear them more than any of the other pairs I currently own. Between my bright blue glasses and these on my feet, it would seem my penchant for color extends well beyond my sketchbook.
Many times, I think my fashion sense is rather similar to my doodlewashes. The end result is balanced and pleasant enough, but the choices made to get there are often randomly chosen. That’s certainly been the fun of sketching and painting each and every day. I do have color combinations that I use for certain objects, yet some days I’ll just try another palette entirely to see what happens. That said, my entire palette consists of only 12 colors. I have 3 reds, 3 yellows, 3 blues, and 3 secondary colors. I adore mixing colors, and love how the the mixes are always just a touch different each and every time. And even though I wear these yellow orange shoes quite a lot lately, what I pair them with differs wildly. I think when it comes to outfits, I’ve only ever planned them for events like weddings and funerals. Otherwise, I live pretty much my entire life with an “in the moment” mentality and just let whatever wants to happen in that moment go ahead and happen. Yeah, so if you’re the type who likes to plan everything out in advance, I’m the kind of guy that would likely drive you crazy should we ever take a road trip together. I just think life is way more fun when it comes with a bit of chance.
On that note today, I have a bonus little giveaway as a special thanks for those of you who manage to read my full posts here! This one is from Winsor & Newton, who now offers more choice with their new cadmium-free alternative paints. Ten winners can try these innovative new colours for themselves with a Winsor & Newton professional watercolour cadmium-free dot card and a sample of Winsor & Newton professional watercolour paper in 140 lb. cold press. This one is limited to US/Canada only, so definitely check out the main World Watercolor Month international giveaways here! If you’d like a sample, simply add “I Want Cad-Free Colors!” to your comment below! To give everyone a bit more of a chance, I’ll draw 10 names from everyone who comments with the phrase tomorrow night before I post, and those 10 lucky folks will get one (be sure to look for my reply to you so I can let you know, and you can then send me your name and address for shipping). I adore having lots of fun prizes to give away this time of year! Well, that and having a lovely day off, of course, where I can experience the childlike thrill of spending the day in socks.
About the Doodlewash
Da Vinci Paint Co.: Yellow Ochre, Benzimida Orange, Cobalt Turqouise, Cobalt Blue and Indigo. Lamy Al-Star Safari Fountain Pen with black ink in an A5 Hahnemühle Watercolour Book. Want to purchase a print of this doodlewash? Send me a note with a link to this post, and I’ll add it to my shop!
Creator of Doodlewash®, founder of World Watercolor Month (July), World Watercolor Group™, and host of the Sketching Stuff Podcast. Sharing daily watercolor illustrations and stories while proudly featuring talented artists from all over the world! If you’d like to be a guest artist on Doodlewash.com, contact me!
