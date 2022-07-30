Spinning Around

For Day 30 of World Watercolor Month and our optional prompt of “Record,” I made a super quick little sketch of two mice playing with the suitcase record player that Philippe got me last Christmas. There’s just one more day left of July and I hope you all have been thoroughly enjoying this annual celebration of watercolor. It’s been a fun and exciting month, indeed! I was running short on time today and rushing to finish everything I had to do. I felt like I was spinning in circles, so I figured I’d just illustrate that with a couple of little mice. One of the things was laundry, which isn’t exactly difficult, but not something I remotely enjoy. And, though I thought I was moving quickly, I did get distracted quite a few times along the way. Yet, I did manage to do most everything, so I’m ready to stop spinning and enjoy a relaxing evening ahead.



I typically try to keep my evenings free of any planned activities that don’t include friends. Tonight, however, we have nothing special planned and that’s usually the most relaxing evening of all. When Philippe and I were getting groceries today we saw some locally grown miniature eggplants and so we picked them up just because we thought they looked cool. Thankfully, he found a recipe online so he’s currently making them into something more than cute as I rapidly type this. I’m rather excited to see what he comes up with as it’s been awhile since he’s cooked a new recipe. Philippe tends to cook more the rest of the year. It’s typically so hot here during the summer that neither of us feel like eating anything more than a cold salad. Though, I did pick up some frozen lime popsicles as they’re super cold so I figured it was perfect for summer. There’s also going to be a strawberry-rhubarb crumble in our future as we picked up ingredients for that, too!

While I was looking at my record player today, I realized that I haven’t played it much. This is mostly because the records I got were Christmas songs, so it will get lots of play later this year. There’s something rather awesome about hearing holiday music on a record player as it takes me right back to childhood and makes everything shinier. Though we mostly ran errands today, we did manage to walk five miles as well on a little walking trail we like with our pup Elliott. He’s been resting, so it may not have worn him out completely for the day and he’ll want a little walk later as well. Then, there will be play time when he wants to throw his toy around. One thing about having a puppy is that I realize I have more energy than I thought I did. And, it’s fun to be silly with him and play with toys as he runs around and pounces on things in a wildly dramatic fashion. I have to appreciate the lesson he accidentally teaches. To him, life is simply at its most fun when he finds himself spinning around.

