For our final October prompt of “Door,” I made a little sketch of a spooky house in honor of Halloween. When I was a kid, I never happened upon a house like this one, but I think my curiosity would get the best of me and I’d knock on that door. As we end this month’s challenge, a huge thanks to everyone who participated. I DO hope you’ll join us for our November challenge as we continue to draw and paint lovely things together. We’ve no special plans at our house for Halloween, but I did get Philippe to finally carve the little pumpkins that he bought a couple of weeks ago. So, I used his jack-o-lanterns as the models in this illustration. One looks a bit worried about the other one, which was a funny touch. And the seeds are drying so we’ll be roasting them later which is another lovely thing we do each year. Though things are certainly different in the world now, I still adore every moment during the autumn season and each of those littlest traditions that never fail to make me smile.



I had thought we’d watch one last spooky movie, but I think Philippe has had his fill and we’ve managed to watch quite a few already. This is the weekend that the clocks move back an hour, which means an entire extra hour of weekend to enjoy. Unfortunately, it also means that it will now be getting darker even earlier and the days in general will become terribly short. Well, there are still the same number of hours in the day, of course, but more of them will be spent in darkness which will make them feel shorter. While, I do wish the sun would stick around longer, I have to admit that I like going to bed even earlier. It means more time to play games, watch something, and read a good book. Though, last night I was a bit tired and think I only managed a couple of pages of my book before I was fast asleep.

We had a lovely video chat with our family in Paris today and got to show each other the pumpkins that we’d carved. Halloween is not as big anywhere else as it is here in the States, but it still appears other places. Our niece Alice took us on a video tour of their new house and our newest and youngest niece Juliette crawled toward the camera with a look of curiosity. It will be some time before we’re able to visit them again, so it was wonderful to connect virtually. Our dog Phineas was pawing at us and insisted that he sit on our laps during the call so he could be a part of it as well. I’m sure he was immediately regretting it as one of his gifts last year from Paris was a dog costume in the shape of a hot dog. So, of course, he had to model it, which he didn’t like at first, but realized it was plush and warm and then sort of enjoyed it. Now we’re off to have a Halloween dinner with Philippe’s glowing pumpkins to set the mood as we create our own happy version of a spooky night.

Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My NEW Activity Book!

