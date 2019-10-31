We’ve reached the end of this month’s Doodlewash challenge and the end of Inktober. Whether you’ve participated in either or both, I hope you had a fabulous time and reached whatever goals you set for yourself! For my final doodlewash this month, I sketched the pumpkin that Philippe carved this past weekend. Like me, he prefers things that are cute, so the little pumpkin looked adorably terrified as though it was frightened by the glow of its own candle. It’s like it didn’t quite fit in with all of the spooky things this time of year. So, I imagined the poor thing having to sit there and illuminate those very things. This felt like a fitting end as I’ve been challenging my own artistic fears all month long. And I hope you’ll join me for the November challenge up next! Just a reminder that for these Doodlewash monthly challenges you can set your own goals for how often you want to participate during the month and prompts are always optional. Just draw and/or watercolor paint whatever you love most and add the hashtag #doodlewashNovember2019 when you post whatever you make so we can all see it! I’ll be choosing daily and with prompts as usual, because I’m completely hooked, totally crazy, and literally can’t stop. Oh, and Happy Halloween!



This has been one of my favorite months to date because I’ve learned so much along the way. Not simply about drawing techniques, though that as well, of course. But, more about myself. I learned that I can DO more than I thought I could. And, yes, I learned that as always with art, there’s a ton more that I still have to learn. I learned that there are thousands of people more accomplished and better at drawing than I am. But, I’m better than I was just last month!

The most important thing I’ve learned on this journey and the reason I can always show up each day is that I don’t compare myself to others. There’s no point in that when it comes to art. The only important comparison to make is with yourself. Though this, is also perfectly challenging as I honestly can’t tell from one day to the next if I’ve done better than me. But thankfully, YOU can! Thanks so much for your comments! They’ve really helped guide me along the way. And for those who posted your own wonderful art, thank you for inspiring me to try new things as I continue to sketch stuff each and every day!

As for Halloween, there’s no special plan this evening unless I can talk Philippe into opening a bottle of champagne to celebrate. I figure the end of another challenge and Halloween itself is more than enough to justify it! That’s my usual Charlie reasoning, however, which doesn’t always jive with Philippe’s actual reasoning. So, we’ll just have to wait and see. What I DO know is that I am totally thrilled for the months ahead as its my favorite time of year. I love all the food, family, and fun that comes with it! Even though this month is over, I sort liked the idea of scaring myself into trying new things. So, going forward, if I ever feel a bit afraid to try something, I’m going to try it immediately! It’s so cathartic to learn that anything is possible when I set my mind to something and really try. This is true for everyone, of course. It’s amazing how we’re equipped to conquer anything if we just give ourselves permission. And, indeed, also permission to fail. But with every attempt, I can guarantee that we are each failing forward. So, I feel ready to face any self-doubt I have in the coming months as I’ve found that I rather enjoy the challenge of spooky things.

