For our prompt of “Bird Feeder” today, I decided to sketch one being enjoyed by a couple of birds. Indeed, in these times, I realize now it equally looks a bit like they are social distancing. But, today is rather special in that April 8th is actually Draw A Bird Day, a day meant to draw a bird and share it with whomever you choose to brighten their day. So, I’m of course choosing you! I hope you have a fabulous day, even if it does now involve a bit of social distancing. Though the 8th of this month is the official Draw A Bird Day, I often put bird prompts on the 8th of every month after being inspired by my fellow bloggers on WordPress to keep right on DOing it all year long! Birds are super fun to sketch and are always a wonderful way to make someone smile. Indeed, making and sharing art of any kind is certainly a way to spread some happiness and hope, so let’s just keep right on DOing that as well!



There’s actually a lovely story behind this day. If you’re interested, you can read more about Draw A Bird Day in this post. I, of course, adore any day that’s all about sharing art. I think that’s one of the loveliest things we can possibly share. And it’s a wonderful gift, particularly now, to be able to share what we make online with others. Today was a beautiful spring day, and it was super sunny. It was actually so warm that it felt more like summer. Our dog Phineas was extremely pleased by this fact since he’s all about the warm sun. Though I don’t normally like super warm weather, I enjoyed it a bit more while taking a little walk today. Even with all of the isolation, when we saw people out and about they would wave from a distance and smile. This made me happy to see. Even with a cloud of gloom that hangs over the world in this moment, we can still share smiles. We can still combat that gloom with a bit of positive thinking and the enjoyment of simple pleasures.

Philippe and I did a grocery store pickup this morning and it’s always a bit of a lottery these days to see what we’ll actually get from our list. It’s not until we get home that we’re able to check the bags to see what’s inside. Yeah, I have to admit that the child inside me thinks it’s a bit of game and gets a touch excited to see what’s there. Today, I was thrilled because we not only got most everything on the list, but we managed to secure some flour! Along with ice cream and peaches. These I snuck onto the list and then reminded Philippe that my birthday is also Peach Cobbler Day, so it was really just essential planning. He smiled, and so I’m just going to believe that means it’s actually going to happen. This will be the first year that I don’t have any presents that I can unwrap on my birthday. I didn’t request anything and Philippe normally shops at the last minute, which just doesn’t work these days. But, I truly only have one wish this year and it can’t be wrapped. Indeed it’s not meant to be wrapped at all. It’s simply a sincere wish that we all share the creative things we make with the world so we can combat these current times by spreading happiness and hope.

Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My NEW Activity Book!

Published in