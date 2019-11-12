For our prompt of “Flowers,” I opted for some magnolia blossoms and a little warbler. I actually did the initial sketch for this one at lunch today. As I was making flowers and birds in my sketchbook there was a blizzard of snow outside my window. It was fun to make spring happen in autumn while autumn decided it wanted to be winter. It was truly a lovely sight seeing the snow fall, but it came with really cold and blustery winds that were a little less enjoyable. I adore snow, but it’s a touch early for it to arrive here. Thankfully, it was a blip and the fall weather returns later in the week. The best thing about having four seasons is getting to enjoying them to their fullest. Unfortunately, winter is a bit pushy and likes to come early and overstay its welcome come spring. So, the milder seasons get a bit shortchanged. This morning our dog Phineas refused to go for a walk and instead went into what we refer to as a “poop strike.” It’s his way of informing us that the weather is perfectly awful, inappropriate for such delicate body functions, and we need to fix things immediately. We’ve assured him that we don’t actually control the weather, but he’s still suspicious and yet to be convinced that we’re not lying to him.

As I type this now, the clear skies have returned and although it’s still cold and now dark, it looks a bit more like fall outside at least. I only hope all of the trees haven’t given up hope and decide to drop their leaves. Yet the little boy in me secretly hopes that this means there just might be a white Christmas this year. Once the middle of December hits and I’m done with family travel and taking a break from work, I’m ready for that blanket of ice and snow to hit. Then I can simply pretend I’m hibernating and there’s no guilt at all for just staying inside to sketch, play games, and put together puzzles all day. Phineas does enjoy his spot by the fireplace, even if he despises the thought of going outdoors in the cold. But, as soon as January hits and the glow of the holidays is regretfully over, I’m over winter as well. There’s only so long someone can go without walking by flowers. And the return of lovely birds in spring is a wonderful sight indeed. But, no matter what time of year it is, I can make any moment appear in my sketchbook. That’s a rather wonderful gift to have and it’s almost like magic.

That’s why I try to get everyone I can to sketch with me. I’m no magician, literally everyone can sketch! But, I’ve been like that ever since I was a kid. Whenever I’d find something fun to DO, I tried to get all of the other kids to come play with me. And the little kid in me is so thrilled for the coming holiday season that I’ve already started making plans. This primarily includes making a wish list for Philippe and coaxing him to please for the love of everything that’s good in the world make one as well as he gets harder to shop for every year. Phineas, no doubt, would be making a list as well had he been blessed with opposable thumbs. But, there’s really no need as he’s terribly easy to figure out. If it’s edible, it’s certainly on his list. As I was giddily fake shopping and attempting to create a wish list, however, I realized only a few items felt like a must-have. And, moreover, I still love the act of opening gifts most, so there could be literally anything inside and I would be thrilled. Of all the reasons to listen to my inner child, this is probably the most rewarding. I can still find love and amazement in the simplest of things. And I can bring those things to life in a little sketchbook each day. Even taking an exceptionally memorable moment during a snowstorm to enjoy a little spring in autumn.

Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My Activity Book!

Published in