For our prompt of “Cherry Blossoms,” I added a little blue tit bird to the mix, because I just like to sketch birds, and pop one in whenever I get the chance. I’ve always loved the look of cherry blossoms and, like so many beautiful things, it’s their rarity that makes them intriguing. Cherry trees only bloom for one or two weeks and the blossoms only retain their richest color for about three days. It’s a beautiful way to usher in spring, even though this is a month early. It’s so cold here at the moment, that my face actually hurt while walking outside. So, any dream of spring is a welcome thing indeed. It looked for a moment like the groundhog was right and we would be getting an early spring this year. But, nature had other ideas and there are still many cold days ahead. Seeing the first blossoming arrivals of spring always makes my heart skip a beat. While I do love the weather turning a bit warmer, it’s the fabulous show of colors the season brings that thrill me most.

Though it’s very cold here today, it’s looks quite beautiful. There’s an impossibly blue sky and lots of sunshine, giving it the feeling of a spring day as long as one stays indoors. And it strikes me that no matter the subject matter that I’m painting, I often lean toward bright spring colors. I just like to sketch and paint things with a touch of a sunny feel to them, that also reflects my continual optimism. This isn’t some blind belief that everything will turn out perfectly in the future, but simply a fervent hope that it will and believing it’s just maybe possible. In truth, some of the things I want to happen in the future are deeply improbable. They’re those things that feel more like whims and dreams than actual goals, but they stay on my list because very few things in life are actually ever impossible. I’ve no clue if I’ll be able to make even the things happen that I want to make happen in the next month. But, I’ll keep right on trying and hoping no matter what!

This is definitely my inner child at work. I’m not sure there’s a way for an adult mind alone to remain positive all of the time. But, the kid just believes what the kid wants to believe, so I let him! It’s fun to chase a dream that feels nearly unattainable. It would be so boring to only go after the things in life that I’m certain I could accomplish. While uncertainty can cause a few butterflies to flutter about in my stomach, I love setting improbable goals for myself. Everything from this blog, my books, my podcast to making an official month for watercolor each year in July when World Watercolor Month returns. It’s been such a fun journey made more fun by always trying new things and always believing those things are possible. It’s really just that easy, but there again, that’s an inner child talking. Which is why it’s the voice I always choose when I’m wanting advice on life and what to DO next. And even if things get tough, or stressful, or bad things happen as they tend to do in life, I know I’ll always get through it. I only need my childlike spirit that’s capable of making the most improbable things happen, like spring in winter.

