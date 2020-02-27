For our prompt of “Dahlia” today, I paired some with a little bird, because I just adore sketching birds. Today there was initially snow predicted in the forecast, but that changed suddenly to sunny skies so it’s been quite lovely here. The kind of day that makes it impossible not to smile a bit more. Though a chill is still in the air, things definitely seem to be warming up for spring! There’s just something about sunshine that feels like fuel to me. On a sunny day, I can get twice as much done as I can on a gray and cloudy day. I love cloudy days, but they just make me want to snuggle up with a good book rather than actually work on projects. Even though sunny and warm days are heading my way, there will be lots of rain coming as well. Where I live, the rain doesn’t just make an appearance, it shows up and stays for several days, raining nonstop. This bit of spring, I don’t care quite as much, but it’s worth it for all of the beautiful flowers that it brings.



There’s something oddly cozy about thunderstorms, and I’ve liked them since I was a little kid. Philippe, however, isn’t as much of a fan. Indeed, he doesn’t like the calm before the storms because it’s also the time of year that’s tornado season. This is not something he grew up with or had ever experienced before, so that’s made spring a bit of dicey season for him. While we both love the sun and longer days, there’s certainly nothing wonderful about a tornado. I’m very used to them and have spent many bits of spring hiding in basements since childhood. On a stormy evening that has a potential for tornadoes, Philippe usually has a laptop, phone, and iPad all open with screens showing various different meteorological maps. It’s like our house is suddenly transformed into a weather center. I didn’t even know there were that many different maps available. But these days, I’ve noticed that he seems to be a bit less tense when this season arrives. Like anything, after a few years of experiencing something, you just get used to it.

I’ve only ever lived in the same city with four full seasons. For me, it’s a way to mark the year and each season brings new and different impulses along the way. Though I’ve had many opportunities in my life to relocate to other places, I’ve always been most fond of the one I’ve always called home. Spring is one season where I get a little kooky and extra dreamy. I start thinking about new ideas and things I’d like to try next. Yes, I’ve not even come close to completing all of the crazy ideas I already have in play, but I can’t imagine a life where I would ever stop dreaming and trying new things. Sure, it’s likely a better path to mastery to focus on something specific and keep working at it until I’ve achieved greatness. But, I think living a life full of fun and possibilities is equally great. Perhaps, it’s not a way to master something as singular as a challenging technique, but it’s definitely a wonderful way to master life itself. There’s so much joy to be had in trying new things. And each year, I get that urge all over again as I experience that singularly fabulous moment when spring is in the air.

