For our prompt of “Dew” today, I sketched a dew drop on a leaf and it reminded me of a crystal ball, so I added a ladybug gazing into it. Even with everything that’s happening in the world now, I’m still just as excited for spring and in a constant state of awe watching all of the lovely transformations in nature. I’ve no idea if ladybugs are truly as fascinated by dew drops, but I’ve always found them incredible. Those little sparkling gemstones that appear in the morning or after a lovely rain are just kind of magical. And seeing them always brightens my day. I even like the glitter of dew in a spider’s web, though I don’t like the idea that a spider might be lurking nearby. I’m not a fan of spiders. But, give me a lovely sea of dew drops to admire and I’m the happiest boy on the planet. Proving, once and for all, there are indeed other ways to my heart beyond dessert.



That said, I still have birthday cake to enjoy and that makes me pretty darn cheery as well. Philippe and I just received a shipment that we’d forgotten ordering filled with various snacks as well. I’d ordered it at the peak of people hoarding things just to see what we’d get and it took awhile to arrive. I’d totally forgotten what I’d even ordered, so it was like getting a little gift today. Granted, it’s a gift box full of calories, but I’m not going to focus on that bit quite as much. And the sun has been shining brightly all day which always lifts my spirits. Philippe has the week off work so he’s been upstairs building a virtual zoo on his computer. Every so often I hear him talking to the screen, which would normally be a sign of insanity, but under the circumstances seems appropriate. Apparently a tiger escaped because he had failed to put in the right sort of fence. I’ve honestly no idea how it all works, but it looks beautiful on screen and it’s fun to visit at any rate.

For my own part, I’ve been super busy working from home and it’s been a bit tougher to squeeze in time for a doodlewash and a post. I thought I was running late, but Philippe the zookeeper hasn’t come downstairs yet so it’s given me a bit of extra time to get caught up with things. Or, at least get less behind on things. And so as evening arrives, I’m ready for a little break. I’m not sure what next show we’ve be watching or which streaming service we’ll choose, but whatever happens next will be a nice change of pace. And as I look out the window and watch nature happening just as it’s meant to, I feel energized. Life is mostly happening just as it should. Though I can’t look into a crystal ball and see when daily life might return to normal, I can say that life is still normally quite beautiful. It’s still a world filled with blooming loveliness, dew drops, ladybugs and that indescribably wonderful spring magic.

