For our prompt of “Sprout” today, I chose a budding flower sprouting in a pot. That first glimpse of growing grass and flowers always makes me smile. The week has been sunny and colorful outside where I live, with lots of new grass and plants sprouting up everywhere. It’s a beautiful reminder of the beauty that the world still has to offer. I took a long walk this morning and I always find myself scanning the ground to find lovely new things sprouting up. There was a patch of clover along the way and I did my usual scanning for the lucky four leaf version, but didn’t find one today. Still, I felt quite lucky to be enjoying the outdoors. Being home every day can start to feel a touch bleak, so enjoying nature is the perfect elixir. Also, Philippe is making a peach cobbler for me this evening, so a walk was slightly more than optional in preparation for all of those decadent calories ahead.



Though my birthday is actually on Monday, I did managed to coax Philippe into the idea of a birthday weekend that begins with cobbler and ice cream. So, I’m very much looking forward to the evening ahead. Today, was my mother’s birthday so we chatted on the phone for a bit. She had discovered a Harry Potter marathon on television and ended up watching all of the movies. This was the first time she had seen them and she was immediately hooked and loved all of the films. Since then, she’s made it her mission to crochet all of the characters. Though she had some patterns, there’s several she’s tweaked to match the characters even more. Her enthusiasm was so wonderful to hear and it immediately lifted my spirits. And, it was another reminder to lean into my own inner child as well. So, after we chatted, I watched the original Mary Poppins today followed by the first Paddington movie again.

It was truly a fun day indeed! Sometimes, I’ve been finding myself getting a bit down lately. The repetitive nature of each day can start to take its toll. I long to go out and do something new, but that’s just not an option at the moment. Each time that happens, though, I just do what I always do and ask my inner kid what I should be focusing on next. Indeed, if my 81 year old mother can readily follow the path her inner child charts, then no matter what I’m feeling, I can easily do the same. Though, yeah, I still don’t know how to crochet as well as she does. In the end, it’s all simply about mindset, and adopting the brightest and most hopeful one that can be mustered. And yep, kid’s movies are definitely on the list to help things along. Well, that and cobbler never hurts. Soon, no matter what, I once again find myself sprouting happiness.

Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My NEW Activity Book!

Published in