For our prompt of “Sprout” today, I chose a budding flower sprouting in a pot. That first glimpse of growing grass and flowers always makes me smile. The week has been sunny and colorful outside where I live, with lots of new grass and plants sprouting up everywhere. It’s a beautiful reminder of the beauty that the world still has to offer. I took a long walk this morning and I always find myself scanning the ground to find lovely new things sprouting up. There was a patch of clover along the way and I did my usual scanning for the lucky four leaf version, but didn’t find one today. Still, I felt quite lucky to be enjoying the outdoors. Being home every day can start to feel a touch bleak, so enjoying nature is the perfect elixir. Also, Philippe is making a peach cobbler for me this evening, so a walk was slightly more than optional in preparation for all of those decadent calories ahead.
Though my birthday is actually on Monday, I did managed to coax Philippe into the idea of a birthday weekend that begins with cobbler and ice cream. So, I’m very much looking forward to the evening ahead. Today, was my mother’s birthday so we chatted on the phone for a bit. She had discovered a Harry Potter marathon on television and ended up watching all of the movies. This was the first time she had seen them and she was immediately hooked and loved all of the films. Since then, she’s made it her mission to crochet all of the characters. Though she had some patterns, there’s several she’s tweaked to match the characters even more. Her enthusiasm was so wonderful to hear and it immediately lifted my spirits. And, it was another reminder to lean into my own inner child as well. So, after we chatted, I watched the original Mary Poppins today followed by the first Paddington movie again.
It was truly a fun day indeed! Sometimes, I’ve been finding myself getting a bit down lately. The repetitive nature of each day can start to take its toll. I long to go out and do something new, but that’s just not an option at the moment. Each time that happens, though, I just do what I always do and ask my inner kid what I should be focusing on next. Indeed, if my 81 year old mother can readily follow the path her inner child charts, then no matter what I’m feeling, I can easily do the same. Though, yeah, I still don’t know how to crochet as well as she does. In the end, it’s all simply about mindset, and adopting the brightest and most hopeful one that can be mustered. And yep, kid’s movies are definitely on the list to help things along. Well, that and cobbler never hurts. Soon, no matter what, I once again find myself sprouting happiness.
About the Doodlewash
Da Vinci Paint Co.: Hansa Yellow Medium, Opus (Vivid Pink), Leaf Green, Cobalt Turquoise, Terra Cotta and Indigo. Lamy Al-Star Safari Fountain Pen (Broad Nib) with sepia ink in an A5 Hahnemühle Watercolour Book. Want to purchase a print of this doodlewash? Send me a note with a link to this post, and I’ll add it to my shop!
I’m glad you are getting your cobbler! I’m not doing too bad with staying in because I do most of the time anyway, but I am finding myself eating more than I would otherwise. And eating more is one thing I do NOT need to be doing! Enjoy your cobbler – I’ll just dream about some.
Wonderful choice Charlie, a touch of anticipation of what’s to come! Enjoy your peach cobbler with ice cream which sounds amazing. My mom made a great cobbler. I had to go to the pharmacy for my husband’s diabetic supplies which meant standing in line to wait to be granted access to the grocery store. 😒 So my reward was some carrot cake which I will thoroughly enjoy later.
Enjoy that peach cobbler and ice cream, Charlie!! I think it’s been just 4 weeks since I’ve had any significant contact with the outside world…other than a trip to the grocery store when necessary. I manage to stay busy from morning to bed time the same as always but i am missing those occasional interactions with friends and the freedom to just go do things. I am however happy to stay home as long as it takes to keep people safe and healthy..