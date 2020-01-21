For our prompt of “Lemons” today, I was running short on time so a lemon juicer came to mind. I’d love to say my lack of time was from doing many productive things today, but that would be a total fib. In truth, I had the day off work and just relaxed all day and did whatever little fun things came to mind. With no sense of a schedule, I can get derailed pretty quickly. Towards the end of the day, I realized that I hadn’t sketched anything yet. So, this little three color doodle was fast and furious as I tried to catch up, and I rather liked how it turned out. In truth, sketching is definitely one of my “fun things to DO” so it’s always easy to take a little break from even a day of taking a break to make one. But truly, I’m often lacking time, because I notoriously wait until the very last moment to start something. It’s a behavior called “procrastination” by those who insist on labeling things and I am a master in this particular skill. I like to refer to it as a skill, because it’s only a bad thing if I nothing actually gets done. But, the extra little lack of time sort of thrills me, and I often end up making something that surprises me in the process.

What I’ve learned along the way in this crazy journey of life is that when I have a lot of time, I sort of fumble about and am less focused. I dawdle and doubt and end up wasting whatever I thought was extra time in the first place. With a tight deadline and little time to spare, I get suddenly laser focused, which is a very rare thing for me. Since focus only comes in short bursts, procrastination is really the best thing for me. Rather than forcing myself to DO something, I just carve a little bit of time and tell myself, “It’s go time! Let’s DO this now!” I’ve done this all my life and it’s actually quite invigorating. Sometimes, I’ll try to take a bit more time on a drawing, for example, but often, I like the results of my quicker sketches much more. There’s such a fine balance between giving something the proper thinking it deserves and, well, just overthinking it entirely. When my mind has time to consider things, that consideration can often become so daunting and time consuming in itself. So, when I have that glorious feeling of no time at all, my mind jumps into focus and it’s a rather fabulous ride indeed.

Also today, I realized I could start a touch later as Philippe announced that he had a documentary to watch this evening. As many of you who read these posts, his favorite documentary show is one that involves taking a seemingly mundane topic and devoting an entire hour to its exploration. So, I was able to sketch and quickly ramble during the same time it took him to watch a riveting show about sliced white bread. In truth, it took me just a bit longer as it was indeed rather interesting and I kept pausing to see what was happening next. So, I’m finishing the last bit of this post while he’s watching a bonus documentary he didn’t even realize was coming next on various spreads for bread. I asked him if there has ever been a show on lemons as I didn’t remember one. He brightened immediately and said, “yes! That was a good one!” I didn’t want to disturb him during his current show to find out what he had learned about lemons, but it was apparently quite fascinating. And that’s the beauty of life when you love the simple things and just take it as it comes. There’s always something interesting to enjoy, even when you’re squeezed for time.

Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My Activity Book!

Published in