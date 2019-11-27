For our prompt of “Pineapple” today, I decided to doodle this one. I love pineapples, but they are rather complex when it comes to sketching a realistic one, which was my goal for today, at least. I’ve actually had the day off, but spent a bit of it playing video games and snacking like a kid. It was fun to take a break and just play for a bit without trying to do too many adult things. That said, I’m pleased to report that I managed to do two loads of laundry in the process so I felt that was more than enough chores for one day. Then I went right back to being a kid again. To me, that’s the best way to spend the holiday season. And, as I always say, it’s the best way to sketch as well! When faced with the inordinate complexity of a pineapple, I just grabbed my pen and set to work with full confidence that a pineapple would appear there. Confidence is not something I have in spades naturally, but when I let my inner child take over, I get really bold! Perhaps, even better, I’m not ashamed to admit that I’m proud of what this kid comes up with in our sketching sessions. I think, no matter what we make, we should always feel like a proud parent in the end. I always do, and the Internet has become my digital refrigerator where I display my art! Look, mom, I made this today!

Well, as many of you know, my mom doesn’t see these posts as she doesn’t see the need for the Internet. All attempts to convert her over the years have sadly failed. This means that when I visit her next week, I’ll end up sharing some of my sketches with her that she missed this past year via my phone. After all of these years, I’m still intrigued to know which pictures she likes best. Which ones would have made it onto the refrigerator gallery and which ones would end up in a folder somewhere. Indeed, a fridge would look rather cluttered with 365 images added to it every year. So, choices would have to be made. I’m not particularly precious about what I create. It’s made for the mood of the moment whenever I sketch it. I have my own favorites that have somewhat magically appeared over the years, but it’s always wonderful to know what mother likes best. Also, I have my fingers crossed that my own art isn’t the only thing shared. She promised me a new version of Paddington Bear that she’s making for my Christmas present.

And heading back to family for the holidays definitely turns me into a kid again. Every nutcracker on the shelf that my dad had collected over the years brings back so many good memories. It’s not the house I grew up in, but it still contains many of the wonderful little things that I grew up with. Like the little brass hotel bell shaped like a turtle that rings when you push down on its head. Nothing truly significant or valuable in monetary terms, but in emotional terms, completely priceless. I can’t wait to see my family again and enjoy yet another break next week. That’s another fun perk of this time of year. I get a lot of time off work. One would think I would plan lots of projects for all of that extra time, but I’ve planned nothing at all. That makes things even more fun. Just going with the flow and enjoying each and every thing that happens. While never knowing exactly what’s going to happen next. Doing what I can and enjoying the pride in whatever I end up accomplishing, always standing tall.

Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My Activity Book!

Published in