For our prompt of “Rabbit” today, I made a quick little sketch of a couple of bunnies meeting in the grass. I’ve mentioned before that there are lots and lots of rabbits in my neighborhood this season. There are more this year than I ever remember seeing in year’s past. What I didn’t mention is that I squeal like a little kid every time I spot one. As Philippe and I were walking yesterday, we were initially disappointed when no rabbits appeared in our path. Just a short while later, however, we were both squealing and pointing enthusiastically as we noticed a bunny hopping away. I’m not sure if there were other neighbors around to watch two grown men bouncing up and down with glee, but in that moment I couldn’t be bothered with that. It just makes me so happy to see them! And, though I don’t like the oppressive heat that comes with summer, the fact that it’s been a summer filled with hopping bunnies makes everything better.



Truly, sometimes Philippe and I end up in our own little world on walks. We might be casually talking about Chuck and Gladys as someone passes only to have them hear us talk about the duo living in a bush. This is followed by an odd look as the stranger doesn’t realize we’re talking about groundhogs. The truth is, we’re far more interested in watching for animals than humans, like two little kids visiting a zoo. Another animal sighting happened just a couple of days ago when a large hawk was sitting in someone’s driveway. It was a gigantic bird, but when it noticed us, it just walked away to hide behind a car. We were worried that it might be hurt, but then it suddenly flew away, displayed a rather impressive wingspan. And once again, we were both giddy to have had the experience. I think that’s why we both ended up in creative jobs. When you look at the world through the eyes of a child, you are always primed and ready to invent things and easily solve those pesky adult problems.

The weather has been really warm here, so other than those short little walks, Philippe and I have been mostly staying indoors. Even our dog Phineas is not a fan of the heat and will try to cut his walks short so he can race home to the air conditioning. We try to get him to exercise just a bit more, but I can’t really blame him. It’s hard to imagine what it would be like to be covered in all that fur under the blazing hot sun. And, I’m hoping to see a few close friends again soon, but most everyone I know has been hiding indoors as well. Though I far prefer hugs, it’s nice that we can all keep in touch these days online. I’m happily hopping around between various creative projects, but always try to make a little time to pop in weekly here as well. No matter how crazy or busy life gets, when it comes to living a joyful one, there’s nothing better in the world than staying connected.

