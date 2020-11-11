For our prompt of “Boots” today, I ended up with a couple of little bunnies in red boots, bundled up to stay warm from the cold. The temperature has dropped where I live, so the coming cold was on my mind today. Last night, when Philippe and I went out to walk the dog, I didn’t have a coat on and ended up shivering the entire time. When it comes to winter apparel, however, I mostly just stack on lots of layers and wear a scarf. I’m not a fan of hats, but Philippe will insist I wear one when it gets really cold outside. As for boots, I only own one pair that I bought once when I was working on a movie set in Montréal. They were of the brown leather variety with fluffy fake lambswool at the top. I thought they looked cute, which as it turns out, is not the way one should shop for winter boots. A few hours into the evening after wearing them, my toes felt like they had actually turned to ice.
Thankfully, I only have to go on short little walks in the winter, so I just stick to my sneakers. Weirdly, when it gets super cold, it doesn’t feel as cold as days like we’ve been having lately. These are the days when the temperature drops just enough to blast us with a strong chill in the air. Maybe I just get used to it all as the winter moves forward, but I always feel the cold more until the temperatures drop below freezing. Then it’s rather difficult to feel much of anything at all. So, for me, the best part of winter is snuggling up indoors instead. While I usually never wish for snow, since we’re stuck at home now all of the time, I wouldn’t mind an early snow at all. My inner child always loves to see the snow falling, but my adult brain reminds that little tyke that we have to drive in the stuff, which isn’t quite as fun. Now, that there’s no need to drive anywhere, Little Charlie is free to enjoy any snow that arrives.
I’m rather excited for the coming holidays, though this year has been so crazy that I haven’t even thought about Christmas shopping yet. I normally start now as some things I get for Philippe ship from overseas so they can’t be purchased at the very last minute. Which, of course, is my usual style for most things. This year, however, he surprised me by having a full wish list already put together. That’s truly a first! My own list currently consists of a couple of books, so I guess I should focus on making my own proper list soon as well. There’s really not much that I want this year that one can wrap. I just want to be wrapped in the love of my little family as the days get shorter and colder. A bit of mulled wine wouldn’t hurt either. But mostly, I want to enjoy each fabulous little moment together, while staying warm.
About the Doodlewash
Da Vinci Paint Co.: Hansa Yellow Medium, Opus (Vivid Pink), Quinacridone Red, Pthalo Blue, Cobalt Turquoise, and Indigo. Lamy Al-Star Safari Fountain Pen with black ink in an A5 Hahnemühle Watercolour Book. Want to purchase a print of this doodlewash? Want to purchase a print of this doodlewash? Send me a note with a link to this post, and I’ll add it to my shop!
I don’t usually enjoy snow either because hubby drives to work. We need it here in Oregon though, to thoroughly put out the forest fires so they don’t start back up in the Spring. I wish California could get some snow as well – they need it even more than we do. Unfortunately, I don’t think Santa will give it to them. Still, one can hope!
Char – lieeee wear your hat and get some real boots. And yes dress in layers . Listen to this Canadian who lives in the hot spot and still gets cold days nonetheless. Fake fur and leather will freeze your feeties. Yikes already. Get some Merrells or Nikes. You could check your weather on http://www.theweathernetwork.com and insert your city and country and get the daily temps. There is even an icon where you can choose F or C values.
Guess what? I finally got a pizza from my store, that does not have meat on it. Or that awful pineapple.
Take care and keep warm.
Amen..my hubby keeps asking me about Christmas and I have not been able to wrap my mind around it yet..Your painting is adorable and colorful and although they seem to be in the cold there is a warmth that is projected through the images..thanks for your imaginative sketches!!
Adorable Charlie! Bunnies will also be making several appearances in the book!
Adorable bunnies and I love their red boots. Would love to see beautiful white snowflakes drifting from the sky.
One of my first dates with Joe was in the winter and I took him to a winter festival in Eagle River Wisconsin which is way up north. We went to the dog sled races. Instead of wearing my warm but ugly winter boots, I wore the cute ones which meant my toes were falling off in about 10 minutes. So bad that we had to leave early. So much for looking cute on a date. Never again!! Lesson learned!
Aww, Charlie, what a sweet painting. So lovely. 💖💕💝 Yeah, I am, by no means, a cold weather expert, but you need to wear a hat or covering of some kind. You lose 85% of your body heat through your head. Okay, don’t laugh, but since I go out to my backyard at night and, if it’s cold, I stay warm with a hoodie on. It works. Now, as for shoes/boots, I think Writerleenda has the info for you. 😋 I think it would be so lovely to be snuggly warm inside, watching snow fall. We don’t get cold weather very often, but it was rough when I was warm inside the house and had to take my Gordo outside. He looked so cute, running out into the yard, with his Beagle ears flapping in the wind. 💜 Such a lovely painting, Charlie. So cute. Cute boots, too.
haha haha I just remembered that Seinfeld episode when George Costanza wears a huge fur hat. He is so warm that he doesn’t need to wear a coat. Of course, the hat is gigantic. haha haha Philippe may not get on board with a ginormous hat like that. No one else would either. 😂😂😂
I just lost my whole text-maybe-sorry if it pops up again somewhere🤷♀️ I was asking Charlie to please paint the hat Philippe makes you wear on one of your animals!🤗
You can check out my Plankton hat on Instagram (NellieNellie78) and I was commenting on those splendid red boots on the happy rabbits, I do adore a nice rain boot, but mine are more like Christopher Robin’s 😀 😄
Wow Charlie its an excellent work
Fantastic doodle, Charlie.