For our prompt of “Boots” today, I ended up with a couple of little bunnies in red boots, bundled up to stay warm from the cold. The temperature has dropped where I live, so the coming cold was on my mind today. Last night, when Philippe and I went out to walk the dog, I didn’t have a coat on and ended up shivering the entire time. When it comes to winter apparel, however, I mostly just stack on lots of layers and wear a scarf. I’m not a fan of hats, but Philippe will insist I wear one when it gets really cold outside. As for boots, I only own one pair that I bought once when I was working on a movie set in Montréal. They were of the brown leather variety with fluffy fake lambswool at the top. I thought they looked cute, which as it turns out, is not the way one should shop for winter boots. A few hours into the evening after wearing them, my toes felt like they had actually turned to ice.



Thankfully, I only have to go on short little walks in the winter, so I just stick to my sneakers. Weirdly, when it gets super cold, it doesn’t feel as cold as days like we’ve been having lately. These are the days when the temperature drops just enough to blast us with a strong chill in the air. Maybe I just get used to it all as the winter moves forward, but I always feel the cold more until the temperatures drop below freezing. Then it’s rather difficult to feel much of anything at all. So, for me, the best part of winter is snuggling up indoors instead. While I usually never wish for snow, since we’re stuck at home now all of the time, I wouldn’t mind an early snow at all. My inner child always loves to see the snow falling, but my adult brain reminds that little tyke that we have to drive in the stuff, which isn’t quite as fun. Now, that there’s no need to drive anywhere, Little Charlie is free to enjoy any snow that arrives.

I’m rather excited for the coming holidays, though this year has been so crazy that I haven’t even thought about Christmas shopping yet. I normally start now as some things I get for Philippe ship from overseas so they can’t be purchased at the very last minute. Which, of course, is my usual style for most things. This year, however, he surprised me by having a full wish list already put together. That’s truly a first! My own list currently consists of a couple of books, so I guess I should focus on making my own proper list soon as well. There’s really not much that I want this year that one can wrap. I just want to be wrapped in the love of my little family as the days get shorter and colder. A bit of mulled wine wouldn’t hurt either. But mostly, I want to enjoy each fabulous little moment together, while staying warm.

