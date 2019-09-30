GUEST ARTIST: “Past & Present” by Stephanie Louise

, 1
Two Women Watercolor Portrait by Stephanie Louise

Greetings from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. I am Stephanie Louise and I’ve been a portrait artist for 9 years. My favourite medium is charcoal and graphite because I like pictures in monochrome. To me, monochrome is classic.

Lately I tried to explore beyond those 2 mediums which I am already very familiar with and began to be more adventurous.  I started to pick up a brush and paint using watercolour and oil paint. Many people have told me that watercolour painting is very tricky.

My first initial set of 12 watercolour tubes bought at the local stationary shop was Pentel (student grade). The colours weren’t that vibrant and then I replaced them with Winsor & Newton Cotman watercolour series. I loved the result I obtained while using it.

Pink Flower Watercolor by Stephanie Louise

The brand I always use for my charcoal and graphite is Derwent & Staedtler Mars Lumograph. I have done a few pieces of artwork using oil painting. The brand I love is Daler-Rowney.

Cat Fish Bowl Watercolor by Stephanie LouiseAfter having explored painting with those mediums I still prefer to draw with charcoal and graphite. They are the first medium I fell in love with and they are very versatile and easy to use.

Arts and music will always and forever be my passion. There was a period of time when I have to pause and put aside my artworks in order to focus entirely in pursuing a degree in music.

After all that needs to be done is completed, I continued to sketch portraits, mainly on a commission basis. The paper I use is Canson Bristol smooth white drawing paper.

Woman With Dog Portrait Stephanie Louise

The subject in most of my artworks, either in my drawings or paintings, are simply portraits.  I am extremely attracted and fascinated with faces and facial emotions. I always love to capture these emotions on a face and try to interpret them through my drawings/paintings on a blank piece of canvas.

In my eyes, I could see each and everyone has different and unique facial features.  I always believe that each and every one has their own special features, beautiful in their own way.

Sometimes, I like to be a little more creative by combining monochrome and colours in one piece of artwork. I call it the PAST & PRESENT. Everybody has a past which makes you who you are today.

Being a caffeine addict, I also love to sit at a corner in a café with my camera all ready to capture whatever scene catches my eye. I would aim my camera and click at an old lady feeding pigeons, a lady lighting a cigarette by the street or a small kid chasing a dog. These are candid pictures I love to capture in my artwork.

Please do visit me at the links below for more details of the current artworks I am working on.

Stephanie Louise
Instagram
Facebook
Doodlewash

Charlie O'Shields

Creator of Doodlewash®, founder of World Watercolor Month (July), World Watercolor Group™, and host of the Sketching Stuff Podcast. Sharing daily watercolor illustrations and stories while proudly featuring talented artists from all over the world! If you’d like to be a guest artist on Doodlewash.com, contact me!

See author's posts

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Featured Artists
Related Articles
1 Comment
  1. Mary Roff 18 mins ago

    Beautiful portraits! Thank you for sharing!

    Reply

Leave Me A Comment!

NOTE: Doodlewash login has changed. You can still log in with Facebook, but if you used a different social media platform, then just use the SAME email that you use on that platform as your Username, and click the “Lost your password” link to reset it, if needed, and log in with those credentials!

#WorldWatercolorGroup Everywhere You Post Watercolor!

#WorldWatercolorGroup Logo
Sketching Stuff Activity Book Nature Promo Square3
Doodlewash Club Logo

Never Miss A Moment Of The Adventure! Enter your email address to get notifications of new blog posts by email.

Join 47,895 other subscribers

Sketching Stuff Podcast

Sketching Stuff Podcast Promo Image

Upcoming Events

Mon 30

SEPTEMBER ART CHALLENGE 2019: Everyday Things!

September 1 - September 30
Portable Painter Giveaway October 2019_Social_Sharing
Mon 30

GIVEAWAY: October Portable Painter Palette International Giveaway!

September 27 - October 6
Oct 01

OCTOBER ART CHALLENGE 2019: Autumn Joy!

October 1 - October 31
Jul 01

World Watercolor Month

July 1, 2020 - July 31, 2020

View More…

☆ SUBMIT AN EVENT!

CATEGORIES

ARCHIVES

Freshly Curious - Over 700 Free Reference Photos for Artists - Courtesy of Doodlewash.com

©2015-2018 Doodlewash®  Privacy Policy | Terms Of Use | Disclosure  Powered By Wordpress.com

CONTACT US

Want to say hi and connect? Do you make lovely things with watercolor and want to be featured in the next Guest Artist post?! Great! Not sure, just feel the need to say something? Awesome! Just fill out the form below!

Sending
 
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account

%d bloggers like this: