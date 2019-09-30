Greetings from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. I am Stephanie Louise and I’ve been a portrait artist for 9 years. My favourite medium is charcoal and graphite because I like pictures in monochrome. To me, monochrome is classic.

Lately I tried to explore beyond those 2 mediums which I am already very familiar with and began to be more adventurous. I started to pick up a brush and paint using watercolour and oil paint. Many people have told me that watercolour painting is very tricky.

My first initial set of 12 watercolour tubes bought at the local stationary shop was Pentel (student grade). The colours weren’t that vibrant and then I replaced them with Winsor & Newton Cotman watercolour series. I loved the result I obtained while using it.

The brand I always use for my charcoal and graphite is Derwent & Staedtler Mars Lumograph. I have done a few pieces of artwork using oil painting. The brand I love is Daler-Rowney.

After having explored painting with those mediums I still prefer to draw with charcoal and graphite. They are the first medium I fell in love with and they are very versatile and easy to use.

Arts and music will always and forever be my passion. There was a period of time when I have to pause and put aside my artworks in order to focus entirely in pursuing a degree in music.

After all that needs to be done is completed, I continued to sketch portraits, mainly on a commission basis. The paper I use is Canson Bristol smooth white drawing paper.

The subject in most of my artworks, either in my drawings or paintings, are simply portraits. I am extremely attracted and fascinated with faces and facial emotions. I always love to capture these emotions on a face and try to interpret them through my drawings/paintings on a blank piece of canvas.

In my eyes, I could see each and everyone has different and unique facial features. I always believe that each and every one has their own special features, beautiful in their own way.

Sometimes, I like to be a little more creative by combining monochrome and colours in one piece of artwork. I call it the PAST & PRESENT. Everybody has a past which makes you who you are today.

Being a caffeine addict, I also love to sit at a corner in a café with my camera all ready to capture whatever scene catches my eye. I would aim my camera and click at an old lady feeding pigeons, a lady lighting a cigarette by the street or a small kid chasing a dog. These are candid pictures I love to capture in my artwork.

Please do visit me at the links below for more details of the current artworks I am working on.

