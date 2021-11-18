GUEST ARTIST: “The Year I Became a Reluctant Book Illustrator” by Stephanie Reitmajer

Hello, my name is Stephanie Reitmajer. I am an artist living on the beautiful Oregon Coast of the United States. I work in many media, including watercolor. I choose the media based on the subject I want to paint. I paint landscapes and birds primarily. I find watercolor most enjoyable for travel sketching and cards. It is great for illustration, which is what I want to tell you about; how I became the reluctant book illustrator.

Morning Song, Watercolor on Board Santa Rita Cactus, Watercolor on 300# CP

I retired from a successful career in Human Resources younger than I expected with ambitions to entertain myself and just have fun. When I retired, I had three goals: to learn how to play the ukulele and paint, and volunteer in my community. I’ve been retired for six years and have not yet learned the ukulele because my life is art. Drawing, painting, studying art, or looking at others’ artwork seem to occupy all my time. I have volunteered at local community art associations.

I started my art journey by checking out books at the local library. I decided watercolor would be my media of choice due to my good memory of a high school art class. Also, watercolor paintings were the first I gravitated to in galleries and museums, and I simply loved them. So, I bought the watercolor supplies recommended in whatever book I was reading and got started. My first painting was a series of overlapping circles to teach me about transparency. Eventually, I progressed beyond circles.

Later, I decided to speed the learning process and sent myself back to school. Art school. I was lucky enough to live seasonally in Tucson, Arizona. I enrolled in the adult education program at the Art Institute of the Arizona Sonoran Desert Museum. In March of 2020, as the dreaded COVID ravaged us, I earned my certificate in Nature Illustration. In the program, I learned drawing, pen and ink, watercolor, and scratchboard. I also tried pastel and oil painting.

After finishing the program, I had new goals. Although I still worked in watercolor, I had many new loves, oil, and pastel in particular. I was most enamored with soft pastels and had successfully exhibited and sold paintings. I felt ready to take off in a new direction. I didn’t believe that direction included watercolors. That is until I got the phone call from my mother.

Like many, I herald from a European heritage. My mother is a proud Italian peasant. They are hearty, emotional, and long-lived. My mom is 95 years old and continues to live in her own house in the country. She doesn’t get out much, especially in 2020. She found she could amuse herself by looking out her kitchen window at a fun and lively ground squirrel, who she named Benny. She then wrote stories about Benny and sent him on exciting adventures. On our phone call, she told me about Benny and asked me to illustrate her story. She wanted to publish a children’s book. I wasn’t thrilled about the idea as I had other artistic goals, like working towards the upcoming pastel society exhibit. Nevertheless, it is tough to turn down your 94-year-old mother.

My mother was amazed she wrote a children’s story. She was seeing it as a legacy. I thought it wonderful she had the inspiration to write. I saw it as an example of creativity in the latter part of life. And, she wrote it in 2020 when the world as we knew it was melting. Any daughter would support that dream, right? So, I decided to take a detour from my artistic goals and illustrate a book. I thought it wouldn’t take long; I could still prepare for the exhibit. I was mistaken. It took six months working about 30 hours a week. I didn’t enter the exhibit.

Just like when I started to paint, I didn’t know how to illustrate a book. I knew art would be involved, but that was the sum of my knowledge. True to myself, the first thing I did was check out books from the local library on how to illustrate a book. Luckily, the library had a curbside pick-up. Due to my love of the Beatrix Potter books, I decided to present the book using pen, ink, and watercolor.

I knew if I wanted to make my mother’s dream a reality, we would need to self-publish. We used blurb.com to publish our book, and they offer software to help you get your book print-ready. You can sell your book at the Blurb, Apple Books, or Amazon.

Armed with books on publishing and knowing where and how I would self-publish, I set to work. I was so naive and ill-prepared for the road ahead. I stubbed my artistic toe, fell into ditches, went off the trail into artistic bushes where I had to cut my way out with a sharp paintbrush. But, in the end, I learned so much! The artistic growth was almost worth the effort. Almost. But, even though I fancied myself a wannabe pastel fine artist. In fact, I had come full circle. I started with watercolor, and my watercolor skills allowed the book to become a reality.

Here is the illustration process I followed:

First, I did an overall plan for the book. It is called a storyboard. I sketched the illustrations for each page. I planned for 32 pages, which is the typical format for a children’s book. On each of these sketches, I planned where I would place the text. It served as a road map for the project.

Next, I did a detailed drawing of each page layout in graphite. I didn’t like drawing directly on the watercolor paper due to the correction factor. Erasing has a tendency to ruin the soft watercolor paper. My drawings were either actual page size or a measured-up drawing such as 1.25 or 1.5, the final planned size. The drawings need to be a proportion to the printed layout. I prefer to use quality drawing paper and did most drawings on Strathmore Bristol 500. It is a dream to draw on and takes the graphite well.

After satisfying the composition and drawing, I transferred it to hot press watercolor paper using my handmade transfer paper. I make my own transfer paper by applying graphite to the reverse side of the tracing paper. I sometimes drew the individual characters separately, traced them, and moved them about the page until I had a pleasing composition.

After transfer, I then would ink in the drawing. Sometimes I would apply watercolor and then ink. I use a fountain pen to do my ink work. My favorite is one I bought in a pen store in Florence, Italy. A bright pink Lamy Safari. Here is an example drawing in ink and then after the watercolor was used.

Pen and Ink, Kokko and Family After Watercolor Applied, Kokko and Family

I used Fabriano Artistico, bright white watercolor paper for the paintings. I use Daniel Smith brand watercolors primarily. They are consistent, vibrant, and rewet easily. I also have some favorite M. Graham and Schmincke colors. I have a 30 color palette that I made from squeezing tube colors into a portable watercolor tin. I supplement with additional colors at times. My favorite watercolor brushes are Escoda Reserva Kolinsky Tamyr pointed rounds in various sizes.

To complete the book, I did the drawing and painting process about 20 times. After completing the artwork, I would place the digitized image in the software along with the text. There were many more steps in finishing the book, and I learned some painful lessons along the way.

For example, after you finish your artwork, you need to digitize it to publish your book. To get quality reproductions of your originals, the best method is to scan your work. The book required a specific resolution to print clear, clean artwork. My drawings were too big to fit in a standard home scanner, and art scans done by professional services are costly. I didn’t check the prices before I started. So, I didn’t learn about this until I was done with the drawings. The solution was to hire a photographer.

Another memorable lesson is that you need to correct the page proportions, or your drawing will not fit in the space you planned on the printed page. Several drawings needed rework. There were many more art lessons, and some compositions didn’t go so well and required re-drawing or repainting.

Yet, with all the difficulty and lessons learned, I achieved a book. It is a beautiful thing. You can hold it in your hand and flip the pages admiring all your beautiful artwork. Children love it, and it has brought happiness to many people, especially my mom.

My mother liked the process so much she decided to write more stories. While I was painting, she was writing. She has written six more Benny adventures. So, I am a reluctant book illustrator again. It will be a chapter book aimed at children aged 6 to 9. By the time I am done, I will have taken a two-year journey into the world of watercolor illustration.

Thankfully, my mom is still with me for the trip. I want to put the next book in her hands as soon as possible. Later, I plan to exhibit the originals as a body of work. Perhaps one day I will return to pastels?

