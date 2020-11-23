For our prompt of “Puppy” today, I ended up with a little beagle and a Christmas present. I’ve no idea if the present is from him or one that’s for him and he’s wanting to know if he can open it now. When I was a kid, there would sometimes be a present under the tree early that was addressed to me. I would never touch it or pick it up, but I would marvel at for quite awhile and imagine all of the various things that might be hiding inside. My own dog Phineas gets a little stocking of goodies but nothing wrapped and waiting for him. He’s generally not interested in any of the craziness that happens here during the holidays. Well, I’m the crazy one as my inner child starts pretty much just taking over my body. I’ve never seen the holidays through the eyes of an adult. I can’t imagine it would hold the same level of wonder and excitement, so I just keep right on viewing everything through the eyes of a child.



This week, we still have Thanksgiving to celebrate, but the very next day we add ornaments to the tree and move right into the Christmas season. I’m so excited to enjoy the week ahead and thrilled for every little moment that awaits. Right now, it’s still a few days off. And, currently the only thing happening is that Phineas is slurping water really loudly and it’s a touch distracting. He then burps even more loudly to end the ritual. It’s equal parts really adorable and like living with a drunk uncle. We actually joke that he thinks each evening is a celebration of him as he gets his food and all of the things that he loves. We say that he refers to it as “Thingsgiving” and he just assume that something that wonderful should happen every single day of the year. Thankfully, for Philippe and I, this special time only comes once a year so we can truly appreciate it.

I’ve usually bought some presents by this time already, but this year, I’ll be waiting a little while. Philippe make a rather comprehensive list of little things I’d never think to buy him since they’re all mostly for the kitchen. Some of the things requested look like completely alien to me and even the description fails to shed any enlightenment. I’ve not really made much of a list. I’m happy to simply be surprised by whatever appears next month. And I don’t have the option of imagining what might be inside my gifts for very long as Philippe insists that can only come out on Christmas Eve. I broke this rule last year when my closet door wouldn’t shut properly with all of the boxes I tried to jam in there. We don’t spend much money, but we like to have lots of things to open. And after all of these years, not much has changed. When it comes to the holidays, I’m still a little puppy.

