For Day 12 of #WorldWatercolorMonth and our prompt of “Blossoming,” I opted for a flower in a vase as I just really like sketching glass. This was a super quick little study as it’s Friday and I’m ready to start my weekend so I found it a bit tough to focus for any length of time at all. Yeah, I’m totally blaming it on Friday, but for those of you who read my posts, you know that with me, this lack of focus is bound to happen most any day of the week. The fun part about taking a little watercolor break is that I get to zone out for just a little bit of play time. Even when my mind is distracted by other things, I can manage just enough focus to make a little sketch for the day. For me, this is cathartic, truly noteworthy, and proves that even those with the shortest attention span in the world can still easily show up make something each and every day. Some days, I’m not really sure if my sketches are getting better or not, but that’s never really been my goal. I just like the act of sketching and my goal is only to show up and make a new one every day. This, I”m quite sure, isn’t much of a goal at all, but it’s certainly what makes me the happiest!

This weekend comes with no specific plans whatsoever qualifying it as my favorite kind of weekend. Though I love having things to look forward to, it’s equally nice to look forward to just a possible of surprise or nothing particularly amazing at all. And though I do have a long list of things I hope to DO this weekend, I’m equally sure that I’ll fail to accomplish most of them. And that’s, okay! In my childish mind I feel like I still get points for intent. And, it’s equally possible I will accomplish much more than I ever dreamed, simply because I put no pressure on myself to do so in the first place. I’ve been asked quite a bit lately how I’ve managed to show up each and every day for over four years now. I guess it seems remarkable in some way. Perhaps it is. But, to me, it’s nothing truly noteworthy. I’m not winning a Pulitzer for my stories or indeed being asked to share my artwork in galleries. Which is just as well, since these simply aren’t the prizes that I hope to win. Instead, I show up simply to share my thoughts each day and hope that in some small way they might be interesting or inspiring for someone reading this.

While I know this approach is seemingly aimless, I’ve managed to publish some books, create a podcast, and a community space for others to share their daily creations as well. But, human nature often steps in, at times, and makes me stop and ask myself, what’s my goal in all of this? What is it that I hope to accomplish? These are those big questions we interrogate ourselves with at times while trying to understand the present in a fervent hope of predicting the future. Then, my inner child kicks in and thinks about how boring life would be if we could indeed predict the future. How dull life would become if we actually knew what was coming next. That’s just not a very good story. Good stories are filled with twists and turns and exciting things that we never saw coming. Surprising, yet inevitable in that thrilling thing happens next. Perhaps, more than just writing stories I also prefer to simply live in on. The beautiful story that’s happening to me in this very moment, when nothing much of anything is really happening at all. There’s just a hint of something amazing just around that next corner in my life. A bit of an uncharted path that I feel I must follow. And I don’t worry about how the story will end, because it’s always a story about beginnings. There are so many things that have yet to happen, and I’m, for one, thrilled to be living a life that’s still blossoming.

Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My New Activity Book!

