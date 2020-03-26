For our prompt of “Daffodil” today, I chose to sketch a little cluster of them being admired by a baby chick. I’m so ready for spring and lots of beautiful color appearing in nature once more. And even with the world experiencing a lot of chaos these days, it’s nice to know that there are wonderful things we can always count upon to happen next. The weather was warmer today and sunny so it immediately cheered me up! I’m determined to keep that same feeling going all through spring, no matter what happens next. And our dog Phineas is beyond thrilled that he can now sit outside on the terrace. Even the tiniest bit of chill in the air sends him rushing back indoors. His favorite season is summer, of course, when the sun is much less mild. I’m not a fan of that extreme, but I’ve learned to never argue with a basenji.



Philippe set up his office upstairs, which is basically the only desk we have in the house. It’s a long desk, thankfully, as we’re sort of having to share it at times. It’s the same desk where my microphone is set up for my podcast and where my scanner is located. We’re used to sharing space, though, since the edge of the counter in his kitchen is where I sketch and paint each day. I have my little bit of space at the very end of the counter. If you happened to see my Sketchbook Revival video, that’s exactly the spot where I sketch each day! So, I was certain that we’d be able to work things out. Then he arrived home with his monitor from work to add to the desk. I think I made an audible gasp when I saw it. It’s truly massive. But, tilted at just the right angle, we were able to get it to fit and now everything is in place. Though it looks a bit like we’re about to produce a television show or record our next hit record.

These are just weird times indeed. I don’t have a better word for it right now. And I DO hope that each of you are staying happy and healthy. But, yeah, it’s just super weird. Next month is my birthday month and Philippe asked me what I wanted for a present. In my heart, I just thought, I wanted all of this to go away. I wanted life to return to normal. That was the very first thought that came to my mind. Yet, I’m happy to do my part in flattening the curve by staying safely at home. And though I most likely won’t get my wish in time for my birthday, I know it’s coming one day. I’ll be patient. Still, most of you who know me well by now will not be remotely surprised at all that I’m still going to enjoy the heck out of my birthday month! I’m going to approach it with the same joy that I always DO! A month filled with smiles and appreciating the little things in life. If there’s one thing I’ve learned on this crazy life journey, it’s that I absolutely know I couldn’t have gotten through it without stopping to admire the daffodils.

Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My Activity Book!

Published in