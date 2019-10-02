Today marks the beginning of a brand new month and therefore, a new Doodlewash adventure! This it what I always called my monthly art challenges and themes when I very first started sketching and painting, and that’s still the same feeling today as I continue to learn and sketch stuff. This month is also Inktober, so I’m going to use that as a great excuse to focus a bit more on practicing drawing. Basically, I’m trying a bit more doodle in the wash this month, as I play with pen and ink and watercolor! As a kid, I was fascinated by the ink illustrations in some of my favorite books, and even more enamored when they appeared in glorious color. My typical style has been to create a very simple outline in ink, much like a kid’s coloring book and then gleefully coloring it in with watercolor. The lines were mostly guidelines while watercolor did all of the heavy lifting. This month, I’m going to get more inky in an attempt to play with a different balance between ink and watercolor. And, I’ll be sharing my ink drawings as I go along (if you’re on Instagram, swipe left to see the ink only version, and everywhere else, simply read the full post on Doodlewash!). It’s going to be a fun journey this month and I’m excited to see what we all create next!

Today’s doodlewash of onions and its rings, fulfills both the Doodlewash and Inktober prompts, which, by the way, will be the case with most all of the Doodlewash prompts this month. This way it’s much easier for people to do both challenges at the same time, if they choose to DO so. But, as ever, sketch or paint whatever your heart tells you if a prompt doesn’t spark your creative fire that day. I’m excited because I figured out a great use for one of my Lamy Al-Star pens that I haven’t really used yet. I made a brand new pen by simply purchasing a Broad nib and swapping it out with my usual Extra Fine nib. I adore it! I was worried that it would only make thick lines, but instead, I’m able to make a multitude of lines of varying thicknesses.

I’m so excited to use this nib more throughout the month and have even purchased another to try with my beloved sepia ink. I had Philippe try my “new” pen tonight and he concurred that it’s rather awesome. Sure, I was just wanting buy-in to get yet another new art supply this month, but I’m equally glad he enjoyed it as well. After over four years of sketching stuff, I’m super excited for the month ahead. I’ve not stepped out of my comfort zone much in the past few months, so this is the perfect month to spread my wings and try!

As with any new journey I start, I’ve no idea where it will lead me next. I think that’s quite often the best way to start any new journey, especially when it comes to art. My only goal is a time frame, which is just one little month. Not much time at all, and easily DOable as I’ve shown up to prove each month for over 50 months now! My own little secret is that I DO this just for fun. Sure, I want to get better and I want to illustrate my own books one day, but the reason I show up and share is simply because I enjoy it so much. There’s something magical about pursuing a passion, without the pesky goal of mastery. I’ve no intention of mastering watercolor or drawing or anything I set out to accomplish in my life. I simply want to DO it the best that I personally can and push myself to try new things along the way. And most of all, I just push myself to actually show up and DO it already. It’s well-documented that we improve the more we practice, after all. And, who knows, maybe one day I’ll write and illustrate that book that I have spinning in my head. One thing is certain, I will most definitely try. And, that’s the best feeling in the world. Something amazing is coming in the future, I can just feel it. Yet, for today, I’m quite content with just a bit of ink and watercolor that made some storybook onions.

Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My New Activity Book!

