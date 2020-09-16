For our prompt of “Childhood Game” today, I tried to think of a game that I hadn’t yet sketched. Then I thought about that game we used to play with string. Though not really a competitive game, it was more of a mental challenge that consisted of creating shapes by pulling a loop of string back and forth through one’s fingers. Sometimes even using a friend’s help or in a pinch, one’s mouth as well. I remember the Cat’s Cradle shape which is being demonstrated here by this little kitten, but had to think for a moment about what other shapes appeared. There were Jacob’s ladders, stars, and diamonds, but one of my favorite shapes was a witch’s broom. This was primarily because it really did resemble one and seemed to be a crowd pleaser. Though, like many things from childhood, I’m not sure if I ever practiced enough to achieve any real skill. But, even if I was a bit rubbish at the game, it was still really fun!



Truly, that’s how I’ve approached most things in life as well. I’ve never been worried if I reach any level of prowess as long as the thing I’m DOing is actually fun! Seriously, fun can never been underrated when it comes to creative endeavors .I’ve learned that when you enjoy what you DO then you tend to do it more and more. And, doing things on a regular basis leads to the added skills that almost seem surprising when they appear. Suddenly, that prowess magically presents itself tenfold. So yes, I did actually practice doing things with string for a period. I also tried my hand at a million other things during that time. When my hands actually adored something enough to grab for it again and again, I let them. It’s a wonderful thing to know that you adore something. Whether it’s something you do for fun, or someone you particularly care for. To me, these are the signposts of life. So many things might appear in my path, but the things I adore remain the actual destination.

Tonight, Philippe and I were looking at photos of various dogs and marveling at how cute each one was. We actually spoke in hushed tones as though our own dog Phineas might hear us. This is literally the simplest and most ridiculous thing one could do, but it brings so much joy. During these confusing and uncertain times, I’m doubling down on this type of joy. I want to be reminded of life at its simplest. The type of life I only vaguely remember from childhood that gets enhanced each time I recall it. This is the world I want to experience and adore. It’s the one where things make the most sense. It’s that world that doesn’t try to justify itself. It just makes sense without any debate. That’s actually when you know something is the right thing to do. The right directions in life always come without questions. It’s just a triumphant feeling of threading it all together in just the right way. Like those wondrous times back in the day, when we were just playing string games.

