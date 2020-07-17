For our optional World Watercolor Month prompt of “Spontaneous,” I wasn’t quite sure what to do for this one. Then I thought about it in terms of those impulses that make me jump to the next thing, often without even thinking too much about where I’m heading, much less forming a plan. To demonstrate that we have a goldfish leaping out of a fishbowl while another looks on with a bit of shock. While there’s a phrase that says one should “look before they leap,” I think it’s really fun sometimes to just sort of go for it and see what happens along the way. Okay, so that’s pretty much my usual approach to things and it’s not particularly rare. Lately though, I have been putting a bit more thought up front into what I’m about to sketch as I’m wanting to practice more narrative illustration. Once I’ve spent time thinking through an idea, however, it’s back to jumping like a fish out of water and quickly seeing what appears. And like a good story, t’s always fun to find out what happens next!



I’ve been having lots of fun this month exploring concepts and trying more illustrative sketches. And I’ve learned that my impulsive nature still holds true for the execution, but if I spend a bit more time dreaming something up, the results are a touch more interesting. Though I still can’t quite make every crazy idea that pops into my head appear on paper, I’m getting a little better at doing so for some of them, one little sketch at a time. When I first started this art journey, my goal was to write and illustrate my own storybook. Rather than jump right in as I normally would and just go for it, I’ve dutifully practiced sketching stuff each and every day now for five years. But, I only have time to make one little thing each day, so the results weren’t immediate. My inner child was so impatient for results, but I just mentally patted his little head and reminded him that practice is everything.

While impulses in art are fabulous, I’m happy to report I’ve curbed my impulse shopping a bit these days. Mostly because I’m stuck at home and without immediate gratification, I pause and make more thoughtful decisions first. But, I kind of miss going to the stores and seeing something I just have to have in that moment. It’s like getting a little gift I wasn’t expecting. Whether or not it feels the same way the next day is another story indeed. And I’ve had more impulsive hobbies that I’ve started and stopped than I can possibly count. Yet, as I get older, I feel less compelled by the shiniest of new things and more intrigued by how to make what I’m already doing feel fresh again. So, with my art, I’m taking a step back and considering my ideas a bit more thoughtfully when I can. And then, of course, rushing them to gleeful completion once I start. Some things never change. Yet, I’m quite happy to be on this adventure, always driven by those rather wonderful sudden impulses.

