For our prompt of “Glass” today, I opted for an ice cream sundae in a glass. Although I didn’t get one of these this weekend, I indulged in lots of good food. Okay, perhaps overindulged is a better description. When this happens, I tend to sketch a fantasy dessert as I find it to the be the best diet ever. A doodlewash is always blissfully calorie-free. Though ice cream is usually something for the warmer months, I think it’s delicious any time of year. It’s been a really fun weekend and I’m rather sad to see it end. But a long holiday weekend is up next so I’m excited. When Philippe and I were at the grocery this morning he suddenly said, “wait, when is Thanksgiving?” I replied, “it’s on Thursday!” Apparently, he had totally forgotten, so we had to scramble to remember all of the groceries we needed to get. It didn’t even occur to me that he might not remember, but it’s a rather new holiday for him, and not something he grew up with on an annual basis. Thankfully, we got everything we needed and I can’t wait for all of the treats ahead!

For lunch today, we went to see Frozen II. The movie was incredibly fun and a wonderful sequel to the original. We really enjoyed it. While there, we had a sandwich and fries along with popcorn. It was a bit too much, but totally delicious. It was like we were olympic eaters warming up for the gluttony that comes with Thanksgiving. Now that I’m back home, I’m not at all hungry anymore and feel a bit like a stuffed turkey. Philippe seems completely unfazed and is snacking on cheese. Our dog Phineas saw that food was happening, and he insisted on getting his immediately. He’s now sitting in front of the refrigerator licking his lips and looks like a wild wolf. But, this is the season of food and fun, so I’m enjoying it immensely. That said, I actually might skip dinner tonight in order to let my body recover from it all a bit. Our friend brought over her signature dessert last night which is an almond flavored Texas sheet cake. It was insanely good and there’s quite a few slices left. So, we’ll just see how my willpower holds up as the evening progresses.

While it’s entirely possible to overindulge in food, when it comes to friends and fun, I can never get enough. Last night was a joy spending time with friends that we haven’t seen in quite awhile. I hope we don’t let as much time pass before we do it again. But, life gets so busy and priorities get a bit bungled and out of order sometimes. I think that’s why I like this time of year. It’s about stopping to be thankful for all of the simplest, yet most important aspects of life. Things that I always know are important, but it’s equally good to be reminded. Phineas is still sitting in front of the refrigerator, so he’s already determined that his favorite simple thing is indeed food. If either Philippe or I made a movement, he sits up more alert as he we might be ready to indulge is wishes. I can’t really blame him as treats are indeed among my favorite things as well. For my own part, I’m just enjoying the last few moments of a glorious weekend, imagining the wonderful things ahead, as I enjoy my sundae break.

