We’ve reached the end of yet another month and I DO hope you’ll join us for our October Art Challenge coming up next! For our final September prompt of “Supper”, I thought of spending summers on my grandparent’s farm. There, we had a big breakfast and then in the early afternoon, we’d all enjoy a big dinner. It was never called lunch. Supper was later in the evening and was something small and simple as all of the primary meals had already been cooked and served. My own choice was always a bowl of corn flakes, which seems rather meager for the evening, but I was still quite full from my midday dinner and so it was all I really needed. Looking back, I remember my grandmother getting me a bowl of corn flakes, but I don’t actually remember her eating anything at all for supper. I’m sure she must have had a snack of some kind. But, I would just sit alone in the little kitchen and have my bowl of corn flakes and then peruse all of her Reader’s Digest books before getting sleepy and heading off to bed. It’s one of my favorite childhood memories.



Indeed, I enjoyed every moment when I would visit the farm, but the quiet moment at the end was particularly lovely. To be honest, I rarely had corn flakes anywhere else. It was something special that I reserved for those moments with her. That moment when my grandmother would be sure I had everything I needed before going off to do her own evening routines. Then the next moment when I would climb into bed and dream about the day I just had. I still remember the smell of the quilts since they were hand-washed and hung outside to dry. Something about the outdoors gave them a natural smell combined with whatever little touch of fragrance was used that made it feel like curling up in the lap of nature herself. I was miles and miles from the city that was my everyday world, yet it always felt like home. I guess that’s what happens whenever you spend time with the people you love most. Home is just a place, after all, it’s really the moments shared with loved ones that makes a place special.

And now, in my own little home, I don’t get corn flakes for supper anymore. Actually, the evening dinner is the main meal and breakfast and lunch are rather meager. I don’t mind this at all, of course, since Philippe is quite the chef and the dinner is always incredibly tasty if not totally spectacular. The latter happens when he gets excited about trying something new, then plates his creation like a five star restaurant, and I’m left feeling elated and perfectly spoiled. Tonight, I think we’re just having leftovers though as he made up a sort of Italian chili that’s one of my new favorites. Though I can’t cook, I ask him about all of the ingredients so I can be sure to sneak them onto our grocery order for the week. So, yes, things have changed a bit since I was a kid when it comes to meals. But the love that I feel each night before heading off to bed, is just as warm and wonderful as that moment from days gone by, when I would have supper on the farm.

