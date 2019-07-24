Hi, my name is Susan Chiang and I’m from Orange County, California. My earliest memories of creating art are happy ones. My mom enrolled me in classes alongside my younger brother when we were in elementary school. I remember sitting at tables in a makeshift garage classroom with my brother, my best friend and a few other kids learning everything from pencil drawing to acrylic painting.

Our teacher had us enter the same local art contest every year. When I was 16, I won the grand prize, and the prize was a scholarship to take two summer art classes at a local Southern California art college. I was the youngest person both classes: a nude drawing class and a still life class. I probably don’t need to mention that it was quite an experience for a 16-year-old. That summer was one I will never forget and really solidified my love of art.

At university I attempted to take the “sensible” route by looking into majors like Economics and Business, but ultimately I decided I had better stick with something more creative and ended up in the architecture program. I loved it and graduated with a BA in Architecture which became my career for over a decade.

After leaving the profession for health reasons, I found myself with a lot of time and a lot of anxiety just trying to get healthy again. That’s when I decided to turn to watercolors. It had been over a decade since I created for myself (not a client) with a traditional medium (not a computer). I loved it and have never looked back.

My minimal art aesthetic probably comes from my education and former career as an architect. Architectural design requires making clear decisions on everything you’re putting into your drawings. Every line you draw on a floor plan has a reason to be there.

It requires methods, problem-solving and patience. I learned a lot about being thoughtful about the creative process from architecture, and I really believe it has contributed to both my artistic style and approach to sharing what I know about watercolors.

Favorite Art Supplies

I always encourage others starting watercolors not to be afraid of buying good quality supplies because you don’t need many to start and the right supplies make a big difference in your success with watercolors.

I started with old student-grade supplies and when I finally researched and treated myself to better supplies, something clicked and painting became a lot more fun!

Here are some of my favorites supplies:

Paper: Arches Cold Press

Paints: Daniel Smith Tube Watercolors

Brushes: Princeton Artist Brush Co. – Heritage Series

I know there are a lot of different supplies you can buy and it is overwhelming for anyone just starting. For that reason I’ve dedicated quite a few blog posts to supplies and also have a helpful supply buying guide for beginners on my website.

Finding Inspiration

After getting supplies, the next hurdle is usually figuring out what to paint. I definitely had that moment where I sat down with all my new supplies, started at the blank paper and had no idea what I should do next.

I find that I feel the most inspired when painting from real life. Nothing can replace the ability to observe the object right in front of you. So I tend to draw from my immediate environment for inspiration. Some examples are:

My refrigerator – for vegetables and fruits

My backyard or neighborhood – for leaves, trees, flowers

My house – for random objects

If I’m not feeling inspired by things around me, I’ll look at reference photos I either have from my daily life or travel photos. If there are no photos that I have that feel inspiring, I’ll search free reference photos. There are many resources on the internet (like the ones right here on Doodlewash!)

Finally, if I’m really feeling like mixing it up, I’ll join a challenge like the art challenges hosted by Doodlewash on Instagram. It’s both challenging and fun to paint using prompts that are already made for you. It takes away the effort of trying to come up with something to paint!

Learning Watercolors

I am always excited when I sit down to paint, even if it’s just for 20 mins a day. I know there is a lot for me to learn when it comes to watercolors and every time I paint I know it’s progress towards getting better.

The act of creating is so powerful – it can transport us to a place of joy and give us a feeling of pride and accomplishment that we made something with our own two hands. It’s certainly what drives me to keep wanting to learn and improve.

And I love helping others who want to be creative learn how to watercolor. So they can prove to themselves that they’re capable of making beautiful art too!

I enjoy sharing what I know and encouraging others because it’s a medium that anyone can learn.

My hope is that people feel encouraged and inspired to use the creativity they have and find a way to express it – whether it’s through watercolors or another medium!

