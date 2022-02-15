Sushi Cravings

For our prompt of “Sushi” today, I figured a little cat might enjoy some the most. Philippe and I actually had some Sushi last night. We don’t really go out to fancy restaurants, so our sushi typically comes from the grocery store. I’ve been in the mood for all sorts of seafood lately, so I must be channeling my inner kitten. We had lobster tail this weekend, which often seems so fancy until you consider that lobsters share the same principal taxonomic category as insects. When I was a kid, fish was always fried and served under red heating lamps at a buffet, so I never tried sushi until I was an adult. In truth, it wasn’t love at first bite. It was a few years later before I would acquire a taste for it. Today, I find myself craving it suddenly and wanting to run to grocery store immediately to satisfy the urge. This never happens, of course, as I become distracted by some other shiny thing and then can’t bring myself to be bothered with making a special trip.



Recently, we were shopping at Aldi and found various kinds of frozen, thaw-and-serve sushi. The first kind we tried was delicious, so I gathered up all other varieties on the next visit. The problem with frozen sushi is that you have to actually plan in advance so it’s thawed in time to serve. Planning isn’t really a strong suit for Philippe and I, so our delectable jewels sat in their frozen treasure chest for a week or so before we finally set an alarm on the phone so we’d remember to thaw them. These days, I have to put nearly everything on my calendar with an alarm in order to remember, so it’s not that weird that I would also have to make appointments with a Japanese dish. It’s worth the extra effort in the end. I think, in some ways, when you have to put a bit of extra time into something it feels even more like a special treat.

Yet, time never seems to be available in abundance. And even on days where I seem to have a bit of extra time, I still suffer from a ridiculously short attention span. That’s probably why I always have multiple projects going at once. My Inner Child gets so excited about trying something, but can quickly lose that excitement while in the process of actually doing it. While this can seem perfectly dysfunctional, I’ve learned that I have to really listen to that inner voice. If something isn’t appealing enough to take the extra time, then it might not be worth pursuing. While practice and determination are extremely important, real success is always born out of true passion. Without that, it’s just a series of motions that fails to elicit any real emotions. When it comes to creating things from scratch, I find that it’s my passion that keeps me moving forward and generates the thrill that keeps me sketching stuff each and every day. I’m always in pursuit of that next cool path to take and fun idea to pursue. When I truly enjoy something, it’s a feeling that I can’t always explain clearly. It’s just an urge that leads me forward toward a path to happiness, much like sushi cravings.

Charlie O'Shields Creator of Doodlewash, founder of World Watercolor Month (July), World Watercolor Group, and host of the Sketching Stuff Podcast. Sharing watercolor illustrations and stories while proudly featuring talented artists from all over the world! See author's posts

