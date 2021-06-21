GUEST ARTIST: “Wedge Brush – A Game-Changer In My Watercolor Journey” by Swapna Khade

, 2
Pink Flowers Watercolor by Swapna Khade

My name is Swapna Khade from Pune, India and Mira is my kid, who has inspired my Mira’s Craft brand – a celebration of art and color. My passion for art and painting led me to explore the world of watercolor, and over the last 4-5 years, I’ve discovered a lot about art, aesthetics, emotions and myself every time I hold a brush in my hand.

Wateroclor Floral painting wedgebrush by Swapna Khade

Around 2.5 years ago, I bought wedge brushes for the first time, and I must admit, it took me a while to get started with them. I’ve been an art fanatic for years and continue to shop for art supplies from all around the world. This particular wedge brush was a part of my art collection back in Amsterdam, where I truly discovered my love for watercolor and floral patterns.

Once I started using the Wedge Brush, I was amazed by its smooth flow and the fluidity in designs it offers.

Pink Floral Watercolor Painting

A Force Of Nature

The wedge brush offers immense power to create some incredible natural elements. Personally, I do a lot of floral designs and make bookmarks, greeting cards, paintings, wall hangings, and more using this brush. I do want to try to create more natural elements like the ocean waves, the open skies and the lush green trees, too! But my first love is always floral patterns and their incredible combinations, colors and charms.

Orange Red Flowers Wateroclor Painting by Swapna Khade

I also love exploring negative spaces with this brush, as it gives me the flexibility to design unique layouts and formats in all my creative endeavors. When I took part in the 365-day challenge, the wedge brush gave me a lot of scope to flaunt my design sense and bring new angles to floral aesthetics using colors and brush movements.

Orange Flowers Watercolor by Swapna Khade

The Secret Weapon

As an artist, I always believe that the secret weapon isn’t the brush – it’s you. How well you perform with a new tool, how much time you give yourself to explore an art form and how you excel every day will determine the end results.

Heart Wreath Watercolor Wedge Brush Floral Painting

Although I’m caught up with my toddler, home responsibilities, professional commitments and more, I make art a priority every day and it makes my day! Always remember – you’re the secret weapon to creative genius!

Tips For Users Who Want to Start Using A Wedge Brush

I use Beste Fountain Creative Mark brush. A wedge brush is known for its triangular cross-section of the bristle, compared to round ones in most brushes. The tip is then cut with a bias, creating a pointy tip – similar to the normal round brush. However, these are quite uncommon and unusual brushes, to say the least!

When you start using a wedge brush, pay attention to the strokes and the angles. Your wrist movements will make a lot of difference in the end result on paper. My best advice is always the simplest one – spare at least 10 minutes every day on art and you’ll be an artist that celebrates your passion!

Supplies Used For Creating My Designs

1. Watercolors: Daniel Smith, Art Philosophy, and Winsor & Newton

2. Wedge brushes: Purchased from Etsy online shop FoxandQuills.

3. Paper: I prefer to use handmade 100% cotton paper. I buy them from local shops to support local business and love the quality they offer. Canson 300 GSM cold press paper is one of my favorites and works exceptionally well with the wedge brushes!

“Art Is Too Important Not To Share”

I continue to experiment with watercolors every day. Some days, my mind takes me down a forest; other days, it’s a local garden and many times, I also go down to the ocean to explore the weeds and sea plants!

B Lettering Watercolor Painting by Swapna Khade

My obsession with the wedge brush continues to grow on me. It’s given me the ability to color my imagination, and I would love to share my experiences and tutorials with anyone who’d like to explore this technique.

Swapna Khade
Instagram
YouTube
Website
Behance

Charlie O'Shields

Creator of Doodlewash®, founder of World Watercolor Month (July), World Watercolor Group™, and host of the Sketching Stuff Podcast. Sharing daily watercolor illustrations and stories while proudly featuring talented artists from all over the world! If you’d like to be a guest artist on Doodlewash.com, contact me!

See author's posts

Recommended1 recommendationPublished in Featured Artists
Related Articles
2 Comments
  1. Mugdha 3 hours ago

    Hello Swapna,

    Greetings from Vashi, Navi Mumbai! Your paintings are gorgeous! Thanks so much for writing about wedge brushes. Im a complete beginner to watercolour and am slowly but steadily getting addicted to it. The palette you use is so vibrant yet soft and soothing at the same time. I hope to see lots more of your work. 🙂 Do please take care & be well.

    Love,
    Mugdha

    Reply
  2. Sandra Strait 3 hours ago

    Swapna, your work is so delicate and beautiful! You make me interested in those wedge brushes! Thank you for sharing your artistic journey with us.

    Reply

Leave Me A Comment!

Save the date banner World Watercolor Month 2021
Draw Upon A Time 2 Books Mouse Dog Promo
Doodlewash Club Logo

Never Miss A Moment Of The Adventure! Enter your email address to get notifications of new blog posts by email.

Join 63,906 other subscribers

Sketching Stuff Podcast

Sketching Stuff Podcast Promo Image

Upcoming Events

Mon 21

JUNE 2021 ART CHALLENGE: Summer Fun!

June 1 - June 30
Jul 01

World Watercolor Month

July 1 - July 31

View More…

☆ SUBMIT AN EVENT!

CATEGORIES

ARCHIVES

Freshly Curious - Over 700 Free Reference Photos for Artists - Courtesy of Doodlewash.com

©2015-2018 Doodlewash®  Privacy Policy | Terms Of Use | Disclosure  Powered By Wordpress.com

CONTACT US

Want to say hi and connect? Do you make lovely things with watercolor and want to be featured in the next Guest Artist post?! Great! Not sure, just feel the need to say something? Awesome! Just fill out the form below!

Sending
 
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account

%d bloggers like this: