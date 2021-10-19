Sweet Temptations

For our prompt of “Ring” today, the first thing that came to mind was a stack of donuts. This was not because I’ve actually had a donut recently, but because I’ve been trying to avoid sweets in general lately. After I turned 50, my metabolism officially broke up with me completely without so much as an “it’s not you, it’s me” letter of warning. So, I’ve lowered my portions accordingly and have yes, sadly, removed most all sweet treats from my menu. However, this time of year is all about food and fun, so I’ll still have the occasional bite of dessert here and there. Philippe shared his Godiva chocolate from his birthday and I carved off about a quarter of a truffle to try it. It was delicious, and I realized that sometimes even just a taste of something sweet is extremely satisfying. Indeed, I appreciated that bite much more than I would have if I had simply gobbled down the entire thing (though, yes, of course I contemplated doing just that!). Yet, there’s a sparkling magic that comes with rarity, and it’s why I enjoy this time of year and the holiday season so much!



One of Philippe’s gifts for his birthday last week was an air fryer lid to go with our Instant Pot. He’d been talking about it a few weeks earlier, and since we don’t have room for another dedicated appliance it seemed like the perfect gift. His first experiment was a rotisserie chicken, which we served when a couple of friends came over on Saturday night. It was so good! After dinner, we went to an outdoor show called Ghost Light that included live music and live readings of ghost stories. It was a fabulous night with a bit of chill in the air, along with a clear sky and a glowing moon. We had so much spooky fun! This month is going by so quickly and I keep wanting time to move a bit slower. I always feel that way this time of year. I want to savor each moment and each, now much more meager, taste of everything this moment has to offer. I have so many great memories of this time of year from when I was a kid. Philippe said he wanted to try making caramel apples, and I keep reminding him that it hasn’t happened yet. Even a little bite of my childhood would make this month that much more amazing and wonderful.

The days are already getting shorter, but that just means the nights become even more special. Truly, the days are so long during the summer months here that we often end up in bed before it even gets dark, and never get to enjoy the moon. It’s nice to enjoy the night again. I use this time of year to hibernate a bit and think about all of the cool things I’d like to try in the coming new year. I already have quite a long list of new creative projects I’d like to tackle next, but for now, I’m just letting those dreams dance in my mind. I know that my inner child will point me in the direction that’s the most fun! And, even if my metabolism broke up with me, I’m so happy that you are still here with me on this amazing creative journey. Indeed, when it comes to creative possibilities, I’m a bit like a kid in a candy store. I like to examine each colorful morsel and consider things a bit before making my decision. Though there seem to be infinite options, there are really just a handful of things that are perfect for me. In the meantime, I’ll keep dreaming big dreams and enjoying each creative possibility, before moving on to the next one, enjoying the wonder of the world and the thrill of those sweet temptations.

Charlie O'Shields Creator of Doodlewash, founder of World Watercolor Month (July), World Watercolor Group, and host of the Sketching Stuff Podcast. Sharing watercolor illustrations and stories while proudly featuring talented artists from all over the world! See author's posts

