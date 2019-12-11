Sweeter Than Candy

Christmas Foil Wrapped Candy Watercolor Illustration

For our prompt of “Candy,” I chose the kind of candy I remember having during the holiday season when I was a kid. In truth, I didn’t particularly adore the candy inside as much as the shiny wrapped exterior that made it feel like opening a tiny early Christmas gift. I didn’t actually have candy of any kind today, as I moved from my family visit directly to a work presentation in North Carolina. Then my flight was delayed in that mysterious way that makes you begin to wonder if it’s going to be cancelled. Thankfully it wasn’t, and just an hour and a half later than expected I was back home once again. While I was still away, Philippe sent me photos of our dog Phineas who was beyond excited to be picked up from the pet resort this morning. Though he’s normally a rather docile dog that looks more like he’s judging you than particularly enthused by your presence, absence does indeed make the heart grow noticeably fonder. When I finally returned home this evening, I receive a few tail wags, also rare, but by then all of the excessive display of pleasure had been mostly exhausted. And, I myself felt the same. So we just cuddled for a bit before I took a break to sketch this bit of candy. Our trio is now fully reunited and it feels like the sweetest moment of all.

I’m not one to quickly set about unpacking my travel bag. Many times, it will sit on the table a few days before I can bring myself to deal with it. This will likely happen this time as I hear the dryer running, meaning Philippe already dealt with his clothes, so now I’m left entirely on my own. At most, I was able to retrieve my various power cords, that I impressively remembered to pack in the first place. While doing so, I stumbled across a couple of little gifts nestled in my bag. My mother wasn’t able to complete my movie version of Paddington Bear since she didn’t have the correct fur and insisted on finding another to get things just right. I wasn’t bothered at all, but suddenly my whole family was worried that I wouldn’t be taking a teddy bear home with me. So, first, my sister arrived at the end with a tiny jointed bear that she found at a garage sale. It was adorable and could quite possibly be a collector’s item, but that wouldn’t make much difference to me because it was made awesome simply because it was a bear from her.

Then, as we were leaving to head into the airport, my mother said my niece had suggested that she simply dress a little bear she already had like Paddington. That’s when my mom presented me with parting gift in the form of a tiny circular silver case that had a clear window. Staring back at me was a tiny little Paddington Bear. The clothing and hat had all been crocheted, and my mom had secretly created it while we were there. My heart skipped several beats. This wasn’t the bear I had requested, but was exactly the bear I needed. I don’t own a single piece of crochet from my mother, and yet that’s always been her specialty. She’d never made a Paddington Bear in this way so it never occurred to me to ask. I took it and gave her a hug, holding her close and tight, and simply saying, “Thank you. I love you.” My eyes were suddenly filling up with tears, but I instead made a little joke I can’t remember, which is the way things go in my family. But, I’ll never forget that simple and wonderful moment. Sometimes in life, it’s the little things we don’t expect that can often become sweeter than candy.

About the Doodlewash

Da Vinci Paint Co.: Quinacridone Red, Leaf Green, Cobalt Turquoise, and Ultramarine (Green Shade). Staedtler Pigment Liners in an A5 Hahnemühle Watercolour Book. Want to purchase a print of this doodlewash? Send me a note with a link to this post, and I’ll add it to my shop!
 Christmas Foil Wrapped Candy Watercolor Illustration Sketchbook Detail

Charlie O'Shields

Creator of Doodlewash®, founder of World Watercolor Month (July), World Watercolor Group™, and host of the Sketching Stuff Podcast. Sharing daily watercolor illustrations and stories while proudly featuring talented artists from all over the world! If you’d like to be a guest artist on Doodlewash.com, contact me!

7 Comments
  1. Sandra Strait 6 hours ago

    It’s those little moments that really do stay with you. The memory of receiving that little bear is as much a treasure as the bear itself!

    Reply
  2. Sharon Nolfi 5 hours ago

    Wonderful story about your mom and the Paddington Bear. Lots of love between mother and son, as it should be. My son is 30, but he’ll always be my “Little Guy,” and I’ll always delight in making him happy.

    Reply
  3. Karen Fortier 5 hours ago

    These look very enticing Charlie! Glad you made it home!

    Reply
  4. Zertab Quaderi 5 hours ago

    Glad you’re back home, Charlie! You made some very special memories back in Texas with your Mom and the rest of the family. God Bless us all!

    Reply
  5. Lisa 4 hours ago

    Welcome home! I was never a big fan of those candies either. Xmas cookies were my jam! My aunt’s cutout sugar cookies with sprinkles were the best! I’m feeling the urge to make some.

    Reply
  6. Lisa Ann Ulibarri 3 hours ago

    Lovely candy but it is your story of homecoming to be with your beloved and sweet furbaby and the moment with your mom; getting your bear that grabbed me in the heart lol. Beautiful memories!!! 🙂

    Reply
  7. Gary Middleton 2 hours ago

    As usual I love the way you get the gloss and reflections in your pictures.

    Reply

Leave Me A Comment!

