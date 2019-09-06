For our prompt of “Pets” today, I have to admit that I just used it as a great excuse to sketch a cat. I adore cats, but can’t have one as a pet due to allergies, so I create my own virtual pet cat any chance I can get. And cats really know how to relax! They can sleep up to 16 hours a day which is a couple more than even dogs. So that’s both impressive and enviable. I feel rather lucky when I can get around 7 hours sleep, though it’s usually closer to 6 hours. It seems to be enough to keep me running for the day, but I find myself not stopping to rest much once I begin. But my favorite way to relax is to sketch stuff. Though it takes mental energy and indeed a bit of focus, it has a magical quality as well. I sort of take a step out of the real world and enter a world of wonder and imagination. I think that’s why I adore making art each day. We should always take the time to sneak into our own personal world for a moment. For me, it’s a way to recharge my battery a bit before moving on to whatever else the day has to offer.

I’m always asked how I’ve managed to sketch and write each and every day for over 4 years now. And also asked whether or not I’d ever take a break for awhile. My rational mind thinks this makes good sense, but my inner child just giggles and says, “why would you take a break from your break?” That little kid always comes up with the most innocent wisdom. The truth is, if something is indeed that enjoyable, then there’s really no good reason not to build it into one’s day. Though I was thinking a bit today about how I often see people voice their frustrations at something they made that day. This comes with the territory when you’re a creative person as we tend to be perfectionists and want to always improve. I grew up with a mom who loved to do crafts of all sorts. Though she didn’t always like how something turned out, she would simply try again until it turned out like she wanted. She would bend the rules to work with her style and make things that made her happy. She would sit and crochet on the couch, just for the fun of it, and as a way to relax. She became the role model for how I approach my craft today.

I’m not a fine artist, I just like sketching stuff and writing stories. And it’s the DOing that brings me the greatest joy. Though I DO hope people enjoy what I share as well, of course! But when I go into my own little world for a moment and come back with whatever ends up appearing here, that’s the most important part of my day. So, I always make sure there’s time set aside for it to happen. Tonight, friends are coming over and I’ll be heading to the theatre, so I just carved out some time a bit earlier in the day to sketch and write. We’re going to see the Kansas City Symphony in concert, which all sounds very high end, but it’s actually because they’re playing live while we watch Empire Strikes Back. My inner child is currently doing backflips in anticipation. Life can get so busy and there’s always so much that needs to get done in a day. But what really needs to get done depends on the individual. We all have some yearning, some craving that calls to us. Something that warms our heart and clears our mind. For many of us, this comes from our love of arts and crafts, so I hope that each of you are always carving out a bit of time each and every day, and taking a break.

