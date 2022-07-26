Taking A Breather

For Day 26 of World Watercolor Month and our optional prompt of “Breathe,” I sketched a little kitten taking a break and resting on a mushroom while enjoying the sweet fragrance of a flower. I’m a big fan of spring when the first blossoms begin to appear and they fill the air with such a lovely smell. By summer, everything is hot and humid here and it’s hard to smell anything at all. Taking a little imaginary break in a storybook garden, however, is always a good way to enjoy that feeling again. I don’t take as many breaks as I should during the day, but I always take a sketching break and it’s often the best part of my day. I get a bit lost in the lines as I create something around lunchtime that I’ll color a bit later in the day. I only paint at home just before dinner, so it’s my second little break of the day when I get to take out my paints and start to color! I don’t have a plan when I begin. I just go with the flow and see what colors call to me in the moment. It’s fun to see a black and white world become more colorful and alive. I’m still that little boy with a pack of crayons, happily coloring away as the image begins to change and become something brand new. It’s really the best way to refresh and renew, so that’s why I’m always trying to get more people to do it!



I’ve actually tried to get all of my friends to sketch stuff with me, but only a few have every tried to do it. Philippe used to sketch and paint more traditionally, but now he only sketches on an iPad. In truth, sketching for me is a solitary activity where I’m just in my own little bubble. I’m sure I could sketch in a group, but I prefer to use that time to just curl up in my own world and thoughts. It helps to me to recharge after whatever stresses were thrown at me that day. So, this approach works perfectly when I come out of that bubble and share what I make after I’ve made it. Then I can be totally social and interact and see what others make and it’s super fun! But yeah, that little bit of sketching time is rather precious to me and it’s the one time during the day where I feel like I just get to “be,” without having to worry about anything else in that moment.

Then, of course, after I’ve made my little sketch and colored it with watercolor, I then get to spend time with Philippe and my pup Elliott. That’s my other little bubble of a world that makes me infinitely happy. Well, Elliott can also add a bit of stress if he’s in one of his moods where he gets a bit puppy crazy and starts to do things he shouldn’t do in order to get more attention. But, he eventually chills out and waits for the big adventure at the close of the evening, which is really just an evening walk where he gets to chase a stick for awhile. Yet, each of those little moments of my routine are perfectly wonderful. No matter what, I always make time for the things I love to do and the people I love most. That, in the end, is what you’ll always find me doing, whenever I’m taking a breather.

