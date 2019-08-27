Today we have a prompt of “Cruise,” which is something I’ve never actually experienced. When I was younger, I entertained the idea of giving a cruise a try via one of those short weekend versions. The problem, of course, is that I don’t love crowds, so being on a floating hotel and trapped with crowds of people doesn’t feel like the best place for me. When I painted this one tonight, Philippe remarked, “Oh wow! That’s cool!” to which I asked, “So, does it make you want to go on a cruise?” He paused, but then shook his head and confirmed that being trapped on a boat with so many people wasn’t something he wanted in a vacation either. He went on to mention how many get listeria, but I had already stopped listening by that point. As I’ve mentioned before, I indeed married my type. Yet truthfully, I’ve not given up hope of trying a 3-day cruise at some point in my life, as I simply love to try and experience new things. But, I know in my heart that I couldn’t last longer than that. Unless, of course, the entire boat was filled with artists from our community. That would be a game changer for sure! But, a Doodlewash cruise is not likely going to happen, even though it’s rather fun thing to consider!

Ironically, I did once travel to Vegas to audition to be a performer on a cruise ship, but that wasn’t in the cards. I often wonder what course my life might have taken had I ended up going down that path. Like so many things I do in life, I hadn’t really thought through every aspect of the plan before pursuing it. I guess in many ways, I think things always happen as they are meant to happen. I just like to go with the flow. When I was in a corporate environment for work, there were people labeled with a “Type A” personality. These were people who were aggressive, highly organized, and ambitious. The only trait I shared with them was impatience, but I think my own version was a bit different in the end. Yet, the less frantic and “more explainable” personalities were considered “Type B” so I broke the test a bit as I sat directly on a line of duality that the test had failed to consider. Indeed, if there are only two options, then information is somehow black and white, and we all know that’s never really quite the case. I’m not sure an entire alphabet of personality types would be able to address the wonderful nuances that make us each so uniquely fabulous.

What I’ve loved most about my art journey is that I’ve been able to meet people from all over the world. It’s been a truly amazing experience to find someone who is quite like me, but thousands of kilometers away. It’s an affirming moment to know that your kind of weird isn’t so weird after all. And, I’ve met people who are nothing like me at all, yet we share a fantastic connection through our shared love of art. Sharing a common love of something, in the end, is one of the best ways we can connect. Love is something universal and it always defies a particular type. That’s indeed why this very site is built around the idea of loving drawing and watercolor and not a particular technique or approach. It’s just a pure love of art itself with an invitation to DO it however you yourself feel you should. Indeed, it’s about why you do something, not how you do it. If we embrace the “why” that compels us to create things, we’ll always be able to show up and create more. Even when the “how” gets super tough or confusing. So, I adore the community we’ve made, and in made ways, I think each day, together, we are simply enjoying the magnificent experience of taking a cruise.

Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My New Activity Book!

