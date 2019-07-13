For Day 13 of #WorldWatercolorMonth and our prompt of “glassy,” I opted for this margarita glass. It was sitting in front of me at lunch today when Philippe and I spontaneously decided we wanted to pretend we were on a vacation. The festive glass alone was a unique treat, and the drink inside wasn’t half bad either. Just a little treat that made us feel like we were sitting next to the beach, even though we were sitting next to a window in a restaurant watching people eating just outside as they were swatting flies and dripping with humid sweat. Not quite the the idyllic view, but that’s when one’s imagination comes in quite handy. Our friend Aesha is coming over tonight so we picked up some caviar, blinis and champagne to keep the vacation feeling going. While it would be wonderful to be strolling along a beach right now, I’m rather happy to take the journey in my mind and be spending the evening with a good friend. I hope whatever you have planned for the weekend, it includes lovely breaks like these and a glass of whatever you enjoy most!

Philippe and I have been discussing places we’d like to go on an actual vacation, but haven’t landed on the exact trip yet. It’s fun to dream and plan and we can get so caught up in doing so that we fail to make a decision and actually book the plane tickets. So far, the west coast is winning out as we have friends we’d like to visit there, but it’s anybody’s guess really at this point where we’ll actually land. Québec is also on the list along with a myriad of other places. I’ll just have to distract Philippe when I go to book the tickets so he doesn’t see the prices and scream, “oh la vache!” just before fainting. Once I manage to get him to a destination, everything is fine, but the first bit is always a touch challenging. In truth, World Watercolor Month each year is a bit like taking a month-long vacation filled with wonderful days of lovely watercolor. It’s so exciting and fun to see so many people coming together to paint with watercolor! Of course, there’s also lovely souvenirs, so be sure to grab some of those before the month ends and the shop closes!

And in this spirit of fun, our friends at Winsor & Newton have Professional Watercolour and Designers Gouache to give away today! Click here to learn more about the differences between watercolor and gouache, with transparency and opacity explained in more detail. Both ranges now include cadmium-free alternatives. Ten winners can try the innovative new watercolours for themselves with a Winsor & Newton Professional Watercolour Cadmium-Free dot card and a sample of Winsor & Newton Professional Watercolour Paper in 140 lb. cold press. This one is limited to US/Canada only, so definitely check out the main World Watercolor Month international giveaways here! If you’d like a sample, and did not receive one in last week’s giveaway, simply add “I Love Winsor & Newton!” to your comment below! I’ll draw 10 names from everyone who comments with the phrase (and hasn’t won yet) tomorrow evening, just before I post, and those 10 lucky folks will get a free sample (be sure to look for my reply to you so I can let you know, and you can then send me your name and address for shipping). I love having fun prizes to give away, and it’s definitely the perfect way to cap off a day spent taking a pretend vacation!

