For our prompt of “Tea” today, I ended up with a couple of kittens enjoying a classic cup. I suppose one could call this one “tea time for tabbies.” I love the concept of taking a break for tea and nibbles in the late afternoon as it’s all so civilized. Something to tide one over until it’s time for dinner. It’s not something that’s common here in the States, but it really should catch on. Personally, at around 4pm each day my mind sort of shuts down and doesn’t really want to deal with anything more than a cup of tea. I actually start to get a bit loopy around 3pm, if I’m being honest. Particularly if it’s been a truly busy work day. Hence, why I try to schedule all of my meetings in the mornings. It’s not that I can’t function, it’s just that I get a bit giggly and start to see the absurdity of things. Indeed, it was around 3pm when I sat down to sketch a lovely tea time and it ended up being taken over by kittens. That’s just how my brain works, particularly late in the day.



Today was a holiday and I spent it doing nothing much of anything truly productive. I thinks that’s a perfect way to spend a holiday properly. Philippe and I didn’t have a tea time, but we are going to have some champagne, caviar, and blinis to celebrate the day shortly. It’s something we typically only do for New Year’s Day, but we figured there’s no point in waiting a full year for something special, particularly these days. We’re home most all of the time and don’t get out to see shows anymore. So, making a little time to take a break and enjoy something unique is always a welcome thing. And I’m sad to see the long weekend finally come to an end, of course. That’s the perfect reason to do a little something fun! One last little bit of celebration before things go back to their usual pace.

But, on the bright side, I do feel very recharged and ready to take on the world again. Or, at the very least, head back to work and set about trying to hit all of the deadlines. My dog Phineas could really care less about calendar dates. He’s currently sitting at my feet and looking up at me with a rather hard stare. This is his stance to let me know that it’s time to take him out and feed him his dinner. Every day is really the same for him and he simply enjoys knowing that all of the things that should be happening are happening on schedule. When I’m a bit late with any of this, his displeasure is made immediately known through mad sneezes. If I’m later still, the pawing begins, to make completely sure that I’m still alive and haven’t gone completely insane. The latter is debatable on some days. But, I can’t really blame him as it’s always nice to have a little something to look forward to each day. Those little routines can be quite lovely, like taking a moment each day to enjoy tea time.

Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My NEW Activity Book!

Published in