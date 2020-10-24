For our prompt of “School” today, I did a little doodle of a kitten at a little desk. When I was a kid, there would always be that one student who always raised a hand to answer every question that the teacher asked. And, that same little kid was often considered the teacher’s favorite as well by the others. Though I often knew the correct answer, my shyness kept me from ever raising my hand. The teacher would ultimately have to call on me, while I just sat very still as if doing so would somehow make me invisible. As I grew up, I was able to shed a bit of that shyness, but I still never liked being the center of attention. What I loved was reading and learning all that I could, and this hasn’t changed. I adore learning new things, and have all of those teachers from years ago to thank for inspiring me in the first place. That’s a rather wonderful thing to consider.
These days, I also adore watching documentaries to learn new things as well. Philippe and I love to watch the ones about animals. Each time, I either learn or simply remember something I’ve learned before and had simply forgotten. It strikes me that the more I learn the more I forget. My brain only has so much room to hold so much at the forefront of my mind. The rest slides to the background while some things just fade entirely to make room for new memories and experiences. I love that I’ve written some of my memories from childhood on my blog. It helps keep some of the more precious ones alive so I won’t forget them later. Sometimes it seems like I could never possibly forget certain moments, while I’m experiencing them. Those memories that are so wonderful and fun that they feel like they’re being burning into my mind forever.
But still, it’s those little tiny moments that seem to stick with me for years. A feeling, a smile, or a hug that I received from a close friend that was just a bit tighter than usual in the moment. These are things I’m glad my brain decides to keep, though I know it’s my heart that’s actually commanding it. Anything the heart remembers will always be the very best memories in life. Though, it’s been years since I was in a classroom, I still love thinking back to those days. I really enjoyed those moments, and would be one of those geeky kids who adored autumn simply because it meant getting to go back to school. So, each fall, in honor of that time, I try to find new things to learn and do. And whether it’s learning or sketching, it’s fabulous to go back in time and relive those days I loved so well. Even if I wasn’t a teacher’s pet.
Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My NEW Activity Book!
|
About the Doodlewash
Da Vinci Paint Co.: Hansa Yellow Medium, Yellow Ochre, Quinacridone Red, Cobalt Turquoise, Terra Cotta and Pthalo Blue. Lamy Al-Star Safari Fountain Pen with black ink in an A5 Hahnemühle Watercolour Book. Want to purchase a print of this doodlewash? Want to purchase a print of this doodlewash? Send me a note with a link to this post, and I’ll add it to my shop!
Charlie I find your brain to be very big. I don’t like to be the centre of attraction either inasmuch as I manage to be with my loud cackle and loud voice and the way I seem to walk into things and trip over blades of grass that aren’t there. A lifelong thing with me. I love that sketch of the kitty sitting at the desk with its hand up. Yes the teachers always had their pets didn’t they. Pah on them.
Wonderful Charlie! I remember those desks! Another fairly nice day here so I got out and took pictures before all the leaves are off the trees! Lots of rusts and golds. Autumn is winding down. Enjoy the rest of your weekend!
I have a Facebook friend who puts up a post every Friday asking What did you learn this week? Its become a thing for me and others to write down something new we learned so we can remember it on Friday. Here is one I saved: supine
English has mnemonically unhelpful adjectives for lying on your stomach (prostrate) and lying on your back (supine), since neither of them (except to the Latin scholar) suggests an easy way to remember and distinguish them. Supine is from a Latin word for “bent backwards.” You can cheat if you like and recall that when supine you can look up at the pine trees; something impossible to do when you are prostrate.
I didn’t know that prostrate was on your stomach, and supine was on your back. I thought they both just meant lying down.
Adorable “teacher’s pet”, Charlie. I was always too shy to raise my hand in class and thinking “invisible” never seemed to make me invisible either. I think doing that actually activated some sort of teacher sonar so they were more likely to call on me to answer a question.
As a retired professor, I love it.
Surprisingly, I was one of the people to always raise my hand during the early years of school. I was very shy, but I loved grade school. Loved it. I’d get so excited about the subjects that I always read ahead – getting library books if we didn’t have text books. That changed around 4th grade for various reasons. I still loved the learning, but hated school. I always wished I could have kept that early love going.
Aww, well there’s a curious cat indeed! Cute, too! We never had our own desks like that. I think I would have liked one. We were sat around tables or in rows, and our drawers were all together in a separate unit. I was a bit of a teacher’s pet back then, though not so much for putting my hand up to answer (there was an art to avoiding eye contact when questions had been asked). I remember being made to read to everyone and having my own extra work to do. Something must have gone wrong somewhere!
too cute that painting. Even brought an apple to class. This kitty for sure is not shy. Similar to the desks I remember and now should return to schools instead of tables in a row. Times are changing to quickly.