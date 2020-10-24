For our prompt of “School” today, I did a little doodle of a kitten at a little desk. When I was a kid, there would always be that one student who always raised a hand to answer every question that the teacher asked. And, that same little kid was often considered the teacher’s favorite as well by the others. Though I often knew the correct answer, my shyness kept me from ever raising my hand. The teacher would ultimately have to call on me, while I just sat very still as if doing so would somehow make me invisible. As I grew up, I was able to shed a bit of that shyness, but I still never liked being the center of attention. What I loved was reading and learning all that I could, and this hasn’t changed. I adore learning new things, and have all of those teachers from years ago to thank for inspiring me in the first place. That’s a rather wonderful thing to consider.



These days, I also adore watching documentaries to learn new things as well. Philippe and I love to watch the ones about animals. Each time, I either learn or simply remember something I’ve learned before and had simply forgotten. It strikes me that the more I learn the more I forget. My brain only has so much room to hold so much at the forefront of my mind. The rest slides to the background while some things just fade entirely to make room for new memories and experiences. I love that I’ve written some of my memories from childhood on my blog. It helps keep some of the more precious ones alive so I won’t forget them later. Sometimes it seems like I could never possibly forget certain moments, while I’m experiencing them. Those memories that are so wonderful and fun that they feel like they’re being burning into my mind forever.

But still, it’s those little tiny moments that seem to stick with me for years. A feeling, a smile, or a hug that I received from a close friend that was just a bit tighter than usual in the moment. These are things I’m glad my brain decides to keep, though I know it’s my heart that’s actually commanding it. Anything the heart remembers will always be the very best memories in life. Though, it’s been years since I was in a classroom, I still love thinking back to those days. I really enjoyed those moments, and would be one of those geeky kids who adored autumn simply because it meant getting to go back to school. So, each fall, in honor of that time, I try to find new things to learn and do. And whether it’s learning or sketching, it’s fabulous to go back in time and relive those days I loved so well. Even if I wasn’t a teacher’s pet.

Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My NEW Activity Book!

