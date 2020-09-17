For our prompt of “Happy” today, I went to where I often go when I’m trying to think of something happy. Straight to the beach! Well, at least an imagined one that I’m sitting on as I’m nowhere near an actual beach, but have the fondest of memories of my visits there. However, a bit of just sitting and relaxing in any beautiful and safe place is equally nice as well. Today, I remembered a time when I was on the southern coast of Spain. I spent hours reading a book on the beach and it was the most relaxing time. It was one of those “beach reads” that contains just enough plot to keep things interesting, but no enough complexity to require much thinking. Beyond a particular location, happy is really just a state of mind as well. Often when I’m most stressed, I imagine being somewhere calm and enjoyable. Sometimes, of course, the effect is not so immediate depending on what I’m dealing with at the moment. But, eventually I arrive there, and return filled with a calm hope for the future.



Truly, the last couple of days have been super stressful with work issues from my day job, so I’ve been trying to focus on lots of happy things. Indeed, sometimes during these times it’s easy to focus on physical health, but mental health is an extremely important thing as well. Something that these particular times can wreak havoc with in moments. Just when I think I’ll rolling with this “new normal” something will crop up that reminds me this is a dangerous and stressful time that not everyone sees in the same way. I’m not living in a bubble, just being appropriately cautious. Being forced out of that bubble causes me tons of anxiety. I’ve never known myself to suffer from a high level of anxiety until this very moment we’re all living through. It’s interesting what a pandemic can teach us about ourselves and our view of the world. And also quite interesting what it teaches us about how others view the world as well.

What strikes me in all of this is that nothing at all has really changed since that moment we all must remember when we first went into lockdown. We truly didn’t think it would happen, but suddenly it did and the world was turned upside down. Yet, things have started again to varying success and some want this time to go away so badly they’re willing to believe it’s no big deal in the first place. They’re willing to risk everything to have everything back to the way it was. I’m a total optimistic and always listening to my child inside, but this is quite ridiculous. So, this made me realize that even with my cheery upbeat approach to the world, I don’t believe in blind optimism. I always believe in using our eyes and brains. I don’t believe that everything should be possible. Some ideas are quite ridiculous and it’s our gift as creative people to know the dumb ones from the dazzling. Whenever I have a particularly wonderful idea that makes my heart sing, I always know that I’ve found that happy place.

