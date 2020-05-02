For our prompt of “Honey” today, I decided to sketch what Little Charlie always loved most about honey and that was that cute container it always came in when I was a kid. The little honey bear bottle was adorable and it was all I could do to not want to add honey to everything I ate as a child. Indeed, I even loved squeezing the belly of this little bear to make strings of honey on top of my bowl of vanilla ice cream. And I would use it like a pencil making various patterns and shapes. I loved the flavor, but it was also awesome how the honey hardened a bit and created a fun texture as well. If I wasn’t able to convince my mother to get the breakfast cereal with a colorful character on the front, we’d more often end up with something unsweetened instead. Once again, my beloved honey bear came to my sweet rescue and I still got to enjoy breakfast with a beloved character in the end.
These days, I don’t actually eat honey as a topping much anymore. Mostly due to the usual issue of no longer being able to metabolize it like an 8 year old. But, now that I’ve talked about it here, I just might have to try a tiny bowl of that honey and ice cream goodness again soon. There are some things in life that are just so wonderful that they bear repeating. Philippe and I have a honey bear in the cabinet now, happily waiting to serve us. The bear was purchased at my insistence and the justification that it’s simply the only proper way to store honey. Indeed it’s an equally kitsch way to have honey. And, looking at one today, it makes me happy to know that with all of the change in the world, there are still things that remain from when I was a kid. Back in the time when the thought of squeezing the insides out of a bear through a hole in its head wasn’t at all weird, but just super cool.
This afternoon I caught Philippe sitting there and looking bored and so I reminded him that we were out of both cake and cobbler. This, to selfishly satisfy my own sweet cravings that I got while making this sketch. He looked at me and said, “you say that like we just ran out of something, but we haven’t had either for a couple of weeks.” To which I replied, “Weeks, you say? But that’s just horrible isn’t it?” This had no effect whatsoever and failed to produce a cake today, but hopefully I’ve planted the sweet seeds of inspiration. Actually, I asked for a family popcorn night and movie this evening, so as usual I only get one treat. And, after Philippe agreed, I’ve been served nothing but salad today in order to compensate. This was a bit too overkill in my mind, so I might just sneak into the freezer later and grab a scoop of vanilla ice cream. Then, when Philippe isn’t looking, I’ll carefully creep to the cabinet and enjoy a brief moment of nostalgia with a bit of help from that little honey bear.
Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My NEW Activity Book!
|
About the Doodlewash
Da Vinci Paint Co.: Hansa Yellow Medium, Gold Ochre, Quinacridone Red, Terra Cotta, and Ultramarine (Green Shade). Lamy Al-Star Safari Fountain Pen with black ink in an A5 Hahnemühle Watercolour Book. Want to purchase a print of this doodlewash? Send me a note with a link to this post, and I’ll add it to my shop!
Recommended3 recommendationsPublished in By Charlie
A good, catchy little honey bear story
Hmmm. I’ve had honey ice cream, but I don’t think I’ve ever had honey with ice cream.. I may have to do some serious research here, and do a comparison test between the two. There aren’t any calories when you are eating it for scientific research, right?
Sweet little bear full of honey. The vendor next to me at the Sunday market sells honey in those cute little bottles and everyone loves the bear bottles. Sunday market has, of course, been cancelled for the time being. I do miss seeing everyone…sigh.
I remember those little bears, fantastic Charlie! I try to buy local honey and justify it as it helps build up tolerance to spring time alleges. Works to a point. I now can spend time outdoors without using medicine which I hate to use. Honey is much nicer to eat on my toast or occasionally in my tea. So you can use the argument that it is preventative medicine. You are on your own with the ice cream.😉
Even now, in my golden years, honey can only be purchased in the little squeezable bear bottles. The bear adds character to my pantry shelf amidst the other boring containers. Plus, honey has many potential health benefits! Okay…admittedly those are mostly obtained from consuming raw honey, not the pasteurized honey found in the little bear bottle. Your adorable Doodlewash looks exactly like my bottle of Gunter’s Pure Honey that states it is 100% natural. So, it must be good for you! But even if it’s not, it tastes divine wherever it is used and that is why I purchase it…in the little bear. As a reward for this lovely Doodlewash and the entertaining writing, you deserve at least a smallish dish of vanilla ice cream with honey from that bear! Enjoy! Thank-you!
I love this post… I made roasted vegetables today (for a really healthy meal) and then topped them with butter
and honey from a honey bear container. The meal filled the room with sunshine, and me too, as does this
painting and article.
We have a honey bear sitting in our kitchen too. Unfortunately I’m not a huge honey eater. I like it in tea, and on toast, but that’s about it. It’s especially bad because I really wanted to set up a couple of hives in our yard. Joe OtOH doesn’t like anything that might sting him, so it was a big no! When I was a kid my great great uncle kept honey bees. One time our yard was filled with flying bees and we found we had a swarm of bees and they were gathering on a limb of our lilac bush. The uncle was called and he came over with a hive. He set it under the swarm, took off the lid, and smacked the branch the bees were on. The whole bunch of them fell in the hive and soon settled in. Three days later he returned and put the hive in his truck. It was such a wonderful lesson for a kid to learn.
Awwww, so cute. We have that little feller in our cupboard right now. 😉
Fantastic! Your post sire took me back to that sweet sticky bear in our cupboard! Miss him but not the ants!
Super cute!