For our prompt of “Honey” today, I decided to sketch what Little Charlie always loved most about honey and that was that cute container it always came in when I was a kid. The little honey bear bottle was adorable and it was all I could do to not want to add honey to everything I ate as a child. Indeed, I even loved squeezing the belly of this little bear to make strings of honey on top of my bowl of vanilla ice cream. And I would use it like a pencil making various patterns and shapes. I loved the flavor, but it was also awesome how the honey hardened a bit and created a fun texture as well. If I wasn’t able to convince my mother to get the breakfast cereal with a colorful character on the front, we’d more often end up with something unsweetened instead. Once again, my beloved honey bear came to my sweet rescue and I still got to enjoy breakfast with a beloved character in the end.



These days, I don’t actually eat honey as a topping much anymore. Mostly due to the usual issue of no longer being able to metabolize it like an 8 year old. But, now that I’ve talked about it here, I just might have to try a tiny bowl of that honey and ice cream goodness again soon. There are some things in life that are just so wonderful that they bear repeating. Philippe and I have a honey bear in the cabinet now, happily waiting to serve us. The bear was purchased at my insistence and the justification that it’s simply the only proper way to store honey. Indeed it’s an equally kitsch way to have honey. And, looking at one today, it makes me happy to know that with all of the change in the world, there are still things that remain from when I was a kid. Back in the time when the thought of squeezing the insides out of a bear through a hole in its head wasn’t at all weird, but just super cool.

This afternoon I caught Philippe sitting there and looking bored and so I reminded him that we were out of both cake and cobbler. This, to selfishly satisfy my own sweet cravings that I got while making this sketch. He looked at me and said, “you say that like we just ran out of something, but we haven’t had either for a couple of weeks.” To which I replied, “Weeks, you say? But that’s just horrible isn’t it?” This had no effect whatsoever and failed to produce a cake today, but hopefully I’ve planted the sweet seeds of inspiration. Actually, I asked for a family popcorn night and movie this evening, so as usual I only get one treat. And, after Philippe agreed, I’ve been served nothing but salad today in order to compensate. This was a bit too overkill in my mind, so I might just sneak into the freezer later and grab a scoop of vanilla ice cream. Then, when Philippe isn’t looking, I’ll carefully creep to the cabinet and enjoy a brief moment of nostalgia with a bit of help from that little honey bear.

Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My NEW Activity Book!

Published in