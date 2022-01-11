That Little Lift

For our prompt of “Kite” today, I ended up with this quick little doodle of a beagle attempting to fly one. Though we’ve had some windy days here, you won’t likely find me outside flying a kite. The temperatures are stubbornly staying around a level that’s far better suited to the confines of a refrigerator. It’s a bright and sunny day, however, so from indoors it looks suspiciously like perfect weather. And, since I spent the day working indoors, I was definitely enjoying the view at the very least. Winter can seem like one long night where I live, and so a day with blue sky and sun is always exciting to see. While I’d love to say it made me super productive, well, that would only be half true. I went through bursts of productivity followed by periods of endless daydreaming with my inner child and was never quite able to finish anything I started, much to the chagrin of my adult mind. In other words, I had a total blast and it was a glorious day indeed!
I’ve always talked about how I love daydreaming, but it’s truly a powerful gift that we each possess. It’s amazing where my mind will go when I’m not trying to tell it what to do all of the time. What seems like thinking of all the “wrong” things ends up leading me to better solutions for all of the projects I’ve been tirelessly trying to riddle my way through. It’s one of the best weapons I have to blast through creative block and on to something exciting, fresh and new! And while many of the ideas I was seeking arrived, I’ll have to wait until tomorrow to put them into action. Okay, well, I’ll at least start working on them and see where it all takes me. That’s the best part of the creative process. I love not quite knowing where everything will end up when I start. It makes life so thrilling and always full of fabulous surprises.
While my creative life has been buzzing lately, my home life has been blissfully quiet and routine. For example, Philippe and I have been watching Golden Girls reruns lately. It’s one of those shows where we’ve seen it multiple times, but only random episodes whenever they happened to appear. So, we couldn’t really remember the overarching stories or how the final season ended. This tends to be how we spend these dark winter evenings. There’s always a touch of nostalgia that fires up around the holidays and sticks around until everything thaws out again for spring. But, it’s been lovely and cozy these past few nights and so I’m enjoying the seasonal changes. Though, I’m finding myself wanting to go to bed at 8pm lately as it seems like the day ended ages earlier. Yet, as the evening ends, it’s a snuggly time for Philippe, Phineas and I. No matter what happened during the day, this is the part that I love most. Soon enough, I’ll be ready to start a brand new one, fully happy and refreshed, still enjoying that little lift.
About the Doodlewash
Da Vinci Paint Co.: Yellow Ochre, Quinacridone Red, Opus (Vivid Pink), Leaf Green, Terra Cotta, Cobalt Turquoise, Ultramarine (Green Shade), and Indigo. ZIG Cartoonist Mangaka Pen with black ink in an A5 Hahnemühle Watercolour Book. Want to purchase a print of this doodlewash? Send me a note with a link to this post, and I’ll add it to my shop!
I really enjoy the skills you put into your art, they seem to come alive, feeling movement, even pulling my senses into the drawings! Thank you for sharing your talent, it’s helping me with my motivation which has been in serious need since Covid hit!,
Thanks so much, Jacquie! 😃💕 And I’m so thrilled you find my doodles inspiring! I know what you mean… it’s challenging to stay motivated when the world gets so crazy. But, it’s also the perfect time to do something creative and crazy as well! I figure anytime there’s less “fun” in the world, then it’s up to us to put that back into the world again! 😉
It is difficult to stay motivated during the dark and gloomy days. Today was one of those days, but I did a demo workshop on my ‘loose and lovely’ style for some painting friends and that was energizing. I just hope I can keep that going this evening!
Yay! Glad you found something energizing to DO! 😃💕That sounds fun! And yeah, I keep going in spurts of inspiration, but thankfully I have a few deadlines approaching that are also, in their own scary way, a bit inspiring! lol
Sunshine, daydreaming, Golden Girls and snuggles…sounds like a perfect winter day to me!!! Your wonderful beagle certainly looks to be having a grand time!!!
Thanks so much, Mary! 😃💕 Yes indeed! It’s been a fun time, and I’m not beating myself up to much about taking WAY longer to get things done than usual. hehe… Sometimes a bit of rest is the best cure for creativity!
Beautiful doodle, Charlie. At least you get to go out and play in your paintings.
Thanks so much, Gary! 😃💕 Aww yes! That’s a wonderful way of looking at it!
Wonderful!
Thanks so much, Varsha! 😃💕
Hola, Charlie! Awww, a flying Beagle. I have thought about my Gordo so much these past few days. Speaking of nostalgia, right? I miss him. He was my little sidekick and my forever faithful companion. I wish I could hug him and see him again. 🐾🐾 I guess, like you, I have been daydreaming a lot also. Dreaming of a better day and better station for my life. You know. We got “cold” and dreary and drizzly gray. After getting so much sun, those days can bum us out. Me, at least. Thankfully, they don’t last long, but they make me sad and lonely when they are here. I dream of a better place. *sigh* It gives me hope of a better day yet sometimes that better day seems to never arrive. It can feel forever and a day away. Until then, I dream of that new life, new people, new experiences, and the possibility of new adventures. It’s a good escape from the reality of where we are presently.
Sending you warm hugs, my friend. Stay warm. 💜💜💜
Thanks so much, Marisela! 😃💕 Our little furry friends never really leave our side… they’re always in our hearts and imaginations! And imagination is a wonderful way to experience new things… even if they don’t happen yet… it can have the same effect on our hearts and souls to simply imagine things! My daydreaming has gone into overdrive, but thankfully, I’ve gotten a few great ideas that I can actually use in real life along the way! hehe Warm hugs to you, my friend!
Whoa, puppy! Quick, grab him!
Lol… indeed! He’s about the fly away! Actually, I thought a kite might carry me away when I was little… and always wondered where it would take me! 😉