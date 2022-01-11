That Little Lift

For our prompt of “Kite” today, I ended up with this quick little doodle of a beagle attempting to fly one. Though we’ve had some windy days here, you won’t likely find me outside flying a kite. The temperatures are stubbornly staying around a level that’s far better suited to the confines of a refrigerator. It’s a bright and sunny day, however, so from indoors it looks suspiciously like perfect weather. And, since I spent the day working indoors, I was definitely enjoying the view at the very least. Winter can seem like one long night where I live, and so a day with blue sky and sun is always exciting to see. While I’d love to say it made me super productive, well, that would only be half true. I went through bursts of productivity followed by periods of endless daydreaming with my inner child and was never quite able to finish anything I started, much to the chagrin of my adult mind. In other words, I had a total blast and it was a glorious day indeed!



I’ve always talked about how I love daydreaming, but it’s truly a powerful gift that we each possess. It’s amazing where my mind will go when I’m not trying to tell it what to do all of the time. What seems like thinking of all the “wrong” things ends up leading me to better solutions for all of the projects I’ve been tirelessly trying to riddle my way through. It’s one of the best weapons I have to blast through creative block and on to something exciting, fresh and new! And while many of the ideas I was seeking arrived, I’ll have to wait until tomorrow to put them into action. Okay, well, I’ll at least start working on them and see where it all takes me. That’s the best part of the creative process. I love not quite knowing where everything will end up when I start. It makes life so thrilling and always full of fabulous surprises.

While my creative life has been buzzing lately, my home life has been blissfully quiet and routine. For example, Philippe and I have been watching Golden Girls reruns lately. It’s one of those shows where we’ve seen it multiple times, but only random episodes whenever they happened to appear. So, we couldn’t really remember the overarching stories or how the final season ended. This tends to be how we spend these dark winter evenings. There’s always a touch of nostalgia that fires up around the holidays and sticks around until everything thaws out again for spring. But, it’s been lovely and cozy these past few nights and so I’m enjoying the seasonal changes. Though, I’m finding myself wanting to go to bed at 8pm lately as it seems like the day ended ages earlier. Yet, as the evening ends, it’s a snuggly time for Philippe, Phineas and I. No matter what happened during the day, this is the part that I love most. Soon enough, I’ll be ready to start a brand new one, fully happy and refreshed, still enjoying that little lift.

