Jumping back in for our prompt of “Bulbs” today with a little doodlewash of a mouse admiring a lightbulb. I’ve been on an extended break while working on my next book, but I’m thrilled to say that it’s finally complete! I’m just checking over the proofs next and then it will be published during the first part of April! As it turns out, April is my birthday month and I made a little pact with myself that I would write and illustrate a picture book before I turned 50. My birthday is on the 13th, so I’ll just make it before my made-up deadline. I often make goals like this in my mind, and even if they don’t always happen, it’s just fun to be working on a new idea. My head is always spinning with new ideas and so I’m excited to share this latest one in the next couple of weeks. Thanks SO much to all of you out there who have cheered me on along the way as it means the world to me!



To date, all of my recent books, and indeed my podcast, have been made from content that has already appeared on my blog. Things that were properly vetted combining images and stories that I knew people had enjoyed. So, I’m also a wee bit nervous to unveil an entire book full of never-before-seen illustrations and an entirely new narrative soon. Though, Philippe has helped me with art direction and he’s not at all shy about saying when something looks bad, weird or needs to be fixed. I tried to show Phineas, but he just sniffed at the pages and looked at me sadly. I don’t think this was meant as a critique of the illustrations, but simply a way of reminding me that I’d failed to make the book edible, which was certainly some sort of missed opportunity in the concept. I’m simply hoping folks enjoy this new idea as it’s a full series of books and I’m already writing the next one. And no, Phineas, the next one won’t be edible either.

The weather has been lovely here this weekend and so the three of us have taken long walks together. It’s been great to enjoy a bit more time outdoors. Though Phineas often perfectly contains any overt display of enthusiasm, I could tell that even he was quite thrilled for the change in season and ready to explore the world. Or, as Philippe and I like to say when we talk for him, to explore “his” world as he tends the think the world revolves around him. I sometimes wish I had more of his confidence. For my part, I’m just happy to continue to find the courage to try new things. I’m not confident that they’ll all work out, but that never stops me from going ahead and DOing them anyway. Life would be a bore if we always knew what was coming next. And, as I near my next milestone birthday, I’m happy that as I grow old, I’ve never managed to grow up. I still see magic in the world and still believe that all dreams are somehow possible. I’m doing all I can to make mine come true and I hope the same for you as well! Never give up, and always push forward. No matter what happens in this crazy world, we’re always just a few hopeful heartbeats away from that next bright idea.

Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My Activity Book!

