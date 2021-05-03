That Next Hug

Puppy With Teddy Bear Jack Russell Watercolor Illustration

For our prompt of “Puppy” today, I made a sketch of a little Jack Russell puppy cuddling up with a teddy bear. When I was a kid, my mother used to make me teddy bears, and I had one in nearly every color. My mom and I share April birthdays, but we haven’t been able to see each other in nearly a year due to the pandemic. She and my sister will be visiting in a couple of weeks and we’re all vaccinated now, so there will finally be hugs as well! I’ve always loved the simple things in life, but now there are things I cherish more than ever. Little things that were so commonplace that I often took them for granted. I’m just a big kid at heart, as many of you know, and I’m generally fascinated by each little thing in the world! But I’ve learned that there are some little things that are more precious to me than I even realized. I know my mother isn’t reading this as she doesn’t have a computer, but I hope she’s ready for the biggest hug ever soon!

Last month one of my best friends gave me a gift for my 50th birthday that was truly special. She has a friend who owns a company called Happy Habitat that makes the most amazing blankets. And the blanket she gave me was extra special as she had helped design it herself. At that moment, there were only two in the world; one that she had and one that I had. It made my heart smile so much when I received it, but it didn’t fully occur to me until I got home that we haven’t hugged in more than a year. We will again soon, of course, but having that blanket felt like getting that hug again. Just one little special moment only shared by the two of us. I think that’s why I like hugs. The world is so loud, busy and chaotic. Having the briefest of moments to shut it out and just focus on love between two people is one of the greatest gifts in the world.

While I do hug Philippe, my dog Phineas is not really very cuddly. While some dogs might want to jump in your lap, he instead wants the occasional pat on the head and then to be generally left alone. Sometimes, however, he’s in a mood for a bit more, but it’s nearly impossible to know how long such things will last before he determines it’s all gotten weird and shakes you off. Yet, he once had a stuffed duck that he cuddled all the time during the months that Philippe was still living in Paris. It’s now been over two years since we’ve visited our family in France and miss them so much. They would tease me about my “big American hugs,” but my sister-in-law just texted me recently saying just how much she misses them. Though it may still be awhile before we return to Paris, I’m happy that we’re able to stay connected. Yet, one day in the future, things will improve and life will be a new normal. And, I know that in this new life, I’ll never take anything for granted again. Especially, that next hug.

Da Vinci Paint Co.:  Yellow Ochre, Opus (Vivid Pink), Quinacridone Red, Terra Cotta, Phthalo Blue, Cobalt Turquoise, and Indigo. Lamy Al-Star Safari Fountain Pen with black ink in an A5 Hahnemühle Watercolour Book. Want to purchase a print of this doodlewash?  Send me a note with a link to this post, and I’ll add it to my shop!
 Puppy With Teddy Bear Jack Russell Watercolor Illustration Sketchbook Detail

17 Comments
  1. writerleenda 18 hours ago

    Charlie you got both shots of vaccine already? Awesome. Yep hugs are wonderful and it is a paradox that right about the time hugs became popular so did the rule that you can’t touch people (your students, etc). We Italians know all about hugs of course and I am happy to see that the rest of the world caught on (Me arrogant? Nooo!).
    Take care and stay well.

    Reply
    • Marisela Delgado 16 hours ago

      Hola, Linda! Warm hugs to you, my friend. Abrazos is hugs in Spanish. I hope you are well. I am fully vaccinated also. If only everyone else would do the same. Come on, Texas! I have a friend in the Spanish Canary Islands and a friend in India, who both desperately want to be vaccinated and here they go unused. Shameful! 🏵 We’ve been hammered by severe storms and flooding. First, we got unprecedented snow and now crazy storms. Sending you vaccinated hugs.

      Reply
      • writerleenda 15 hours ago

        Hey Marisela! Snow now is blasphemy. Ewww. Yes abrazos to you as well — just like our abracchi in Italian. Ha ha vaccinated hugs yes.

        Yes their govt really let them down in India by loosening the rules. Imagine doing that to their own people. Sounds like you are doing well, you sound happy. We are all fine here too. I go out for my daily stomp (well when it isn’t windy and cool like today. Listen to this, Wed. is supposed to be 22C and 21C Thurs, and then on Fri and Sat 12C. Supposed to be wonky til second half of May.

        And I still have not figured out how to let anyone into my messages thing so ppl are likely getting their feelings miffed. Oops.

        Stay well.

        Reply
  2. creatingincolors 18 hours ago

    Heartwarming painting and words❤️

    Reply
  3. Nellie Nellie 18 hours ago

    When we finally see each other face to face-hugs-yeah, hugs! I’ll be the one with your book tucked under her arm! I hugged my friend today, first hug besides my husband and parents in 14 months. 🤣 We have some fully vaccinated family and I can hardly wait to hug them! 🤗🤗🤗
    PS the puppy reminds me if our angel puppy-he used to fall asleep “nursing” the nose of his stuffed hedge-hog😆 what a sight! I hope our next puppies are as silly!
    PSS so excited for your family reunion! Please post a pix!

    Reply
  4. Sandra Strait 18 hours ago

    Yep! Hugs are one of those ‘best things in life are free’ things! Your blanket sounds like it’s really cool! Except of course, it’s probably very warm, lol!

    Reply
    • Marisela Delgado 15 hours ago

      Hola, Charlie! 💜 We are presently getting hammered by crazy storms and rain. Anyway….you are such a great storyteller, Charlie. Your story about Duckie reminded me of my little boy and his Taco Bell Chihuahua. He would throw it up in the air and have me play fetch with him. It would, of course, get ripped and since it was a special promotion, we couldn’t replace it so my mother and I both had to perform surgery on his “Baby.” Trauma Surgery! My mother’s friend gave him her Chihuahua, but it also got torn. We fixed it, but, when he got sick, it was soiled and I had the painful task of throwing it away. So, I wasn’t able to keep any of his toys and that made his passing worse.
      Monster, like Phineas, didn’t like to be touched. Granted, we didn’t raise him touchy feely, but, as a baby, he would climb into the crook of my arm for a nap. Later, it was like, “Awkward!” haha haha
      My “family” isn’t huggy. They’re stiff as a board and just as cold, but I love big hugs. I hope one day to enjoy one of your “big American hugs,” Charlie! You won’t get an “awkward” from me.
      Your blanket sounds lovely, Charlie! What a special gift to cherish. 🏵 Okay, we have hail so I gotta go. And lightning! Much love to you!

      Reply
  5. Mary Roff 17 hours ago

    Adorable puppy and your post says it all, Charlie. I’m just afraid that I may not let go of the first person that gives me a real hug when this madness is over. 😊

    Reply
  6. Janis Huntley 16 hours ago

    Hugs are certainly special. A big hug for you Charlie for creating your new book. I love it! I love the lessons you share in it and of course one special little mouse. Well done. I look forward to your next creation.

    Reply
  7. Mireya 15 hours ago

    reminds me of my Roxy I miss her so.

    Reply
    • Mireya 15 hours ago

      a new book? Congrats Charlie always feels good to put a book out in the world that you have been working hard on.

      Reply
  8. napkinwriter 14 hours ago

    Hi Charlie! You still make me smile. I need to paint something like this as our daughter just got a 10 week old yellow lab and he has these stuffed toys. But he also likes Carl’s toes!!😅

    Reply
  9. napkinwriter 14 hours ago

    I also wrote and published a book last year. JOURNEY GIRL, Steps in Secrets and Sanctuary, Susan Heffron Hajec. And I remain in love with watercolor and sketching.

    Reply
  10. napkinwriter 14 hours ago

    I have your book in my basket. Mine is available on Amazon as well.

    Reply
  11. Kathy Delumpa Allegri 12 hours ago

    Wonderful, Charlie! I miss all the hugs and look forward to those, as well, once again!

    Reply
  12. Gary Middleton 11 hours ago

    Great doodle, Charlie. I know what you mean about hugs. I see my mum every week when we take her shopping round to her. We can’t hug or even give her a peck on the cheek. I can’t wait until we can hug our daughters and grandchildren.

    Reply
  13. Pat Boglio 4 hours ago

    . So cute.

    Reply

