For our prompt of “Puppy” today, I made a sketch of a little Jack Russell puppy cuddling up with a teddy bear. When I was a kid, my mother used to make me teddy bears, and I had one in nearly every color. My mom and I share April birthdays, but we haven’t been able to see each other in nearly a year due to the pandemic. She and my sister will be visiting in a couple of weeks and we’re all vaccinated now, so there will finally be hugs as well! I’ve always loved the simple things in life, but now there are things I cherish more than ever. Little things that were so commonplace that I often took them for granted. I’m just a big kid at heart, as many of you know, and I’m generally fascinated by each little thing in the world! But I’ve learned that there are some little things that are more precious to me than I even realized. I know my mother isn’t reading this as she doesn’t have a computer, but I hope she’s ready for the biggest hug ever soon!

Last month one of my best friends gave me a gift for my 50th birthday that was truly special. She has a friend who owns a company called Happy Habitat that makes the most amazing blankets. And the blanket she gave me was extra special as she had helped design it herself. At that moment, there were only two in the world; one that she had and one that I had. It made my heart smile so much when I received it, but it didn’t fully occur to me until I got home that we haven’t hugged in more than a year. We will again soon, of course, but having that blanket felt like getting that hug again. Just one little special moment only shared by the two of us. I think that’s why I like hugs. The world is so loud, busy and chaotic. Having the briefest of moments to shut it out and just focus on love between two people is one of the greatest gifts in the world.

While I do hug Philippe, my dog Phineas is not really very cuddly. While some dogs might want to jump in your lap, he instead wants the occasional pat on the head and then to be generally left alone. Sometimes, however, he’s in a mood for a bit more, but it’s nearly impossible to know how long such things will last before he determines it’s all gotten weird and shakes you off. Yet, he once had a stuffed duck that he cuddled all the time during the months that Philippe was still living in Paris. It’s now been over two years since we’ve visited our family in France and miss them so much. They would tease me about my “big American hugs,” but my sister-in-law just texted me recently saying just how much she misses them. Though it may still be awhile before we return to Paris, I’m happy that we’re able to stay connected. Yet, one day in the future, things will improve and life will be a new normal. And, I know that in this new life, I’ll never take anything for granted again. Especially, that next hug.

Published in