For our prompt of “Crayons” today, I didn’t have my crayons with me when I was ready to sketch today. So, I closed my eyes and thought back to when I was a kid. Then I grabbed a brush pen and very quickly sketched what I remembered. This was, I recall, the usual scene. A cup of some kind held the crayons that had already been orphaned from their original box. Just a handful of colors were selected from that cup and those would be the ones that I’d use to make my next amazing work of art. The tips were usually much more worn out, but I also remember that getting a box of fresh crayons was the coolest thing in the world. And that familiar smell of fresh wax and hope was all I needed to be inspired to create something wonderful. Did I always make wonderful art as a kid? Of course, I did! We all did! Every single time. It would be years before I would ever question that. Years before I would think that what I made wasn’t particularly amazing every day. Now, as a busy adult, I still have to keep myself from questioning what I create. But mostly, I’m just excited I was ever able to make something in the first place.
When I look back to those young artistic days, I remember that I always loved to draw. Yet, I also remember that I didn’t love to color quite as much. Crayons were clunky and didn’t blend very well. Colored pencils were fun, but it took too long to color things. Weirdly, I didn’t use watercolor as a kid, so hadn’t yet found that one way to color that would ultimately thrill me. Most of the work that my mother kept, the ones that won awards, were all black and white drawings. So, that’s why I got so excited when I discovered watercolor. It was just the “crayon” I’d been looking for all my life. And, truly, that’s how I use it. I color my illustrations, but I don’t make proper paintings. I’m a huge fan boy of watercolor painters, of course, so I feature them as often as I can on this site. No matter how one chooses to use a medium, there’s so much to learn from absolutely everyone else who’s using it as well. I’ve borrowed techniques from my awesome watercolor painting friends and applied them to my illustrations. It’s the same kind of learning I employed back when I was just playing around with crayons.
But, today, my “mom’s refrigerator” has become this blog as well as the various social media spaces where I post. My audience of just one has grown to be quite a few more these days. Yet, I still like to think that each time I post, I’m just handing in a coloring page to Mom. It takes all of the pressure off and makes me super happy to remember back to those times. Sure, I want to improve as an artist and do better and better work, but that just happens naturally when a person continues to show up. Nobody gets worse at something by practicing. And even if the improvements seem slight or too small to even recognize from day to day, the magic is always happening. There are things I wish to improve upon, though, so I just try them more when I can. It’s also why there have been a lot of critters around here lately. I’ve not really mastered any of the things I’ve set out to learn on this art journey, but there’s plenty of time. Thankfully, with my childlike view of the world, I don’t have to be a master to make that next masterpiece.
Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My Activity Book!
About the Doodlewash
Da Vinci Paint Co.: Aureolin, Opus (Vivid Pink), Vermilion, Leaf Green, Cobalt Turquoise, and Ultramarine (Green Shade). Kuretake Sumi Brush Pen in an A5 Hahnemühle Watercolour Book. Want to purchase a print of this doodlewash? Send me a note with a link to this post, and I’ll add it to my shop!
Fantastic Charlie! I tried so hard to keep mine in the big box and to keep them organized but with two younger siblings that tended to break things they generally ended up with other broken crayons. Likely they would be in a cup or a box with a cover. To this day I like my supplies to be organized and my sister not so much.
You were so lucky to have a mother who encouraged you in your drawing. My mom was proud of my work in a way, but she was a bit baffled as to why I would want to do it. She always tried to encourage me to sew or crochet or do something that had ‘function’. I did enjoy doing those thing occasionally, but my heart belonged on paper.
That was my folks too..they reveled in the academics but not in the creative arts..but I am glad I have returned to it today!
Yup, these are the crayons that started it all for most kids, age 2 or 3. Klutzy to use (the tears when they broke!) but beautiful in the gold and green box, all those promising colors.
Fabulous crayons!!! I enjoyed my crayons a lot. But truly loved my drawing. Drawing is what kept me doing art. 🙂
Yes! The smell of a new box of crayons is intoxicating and brings up many happy memories. Lovely painting from memory.
Yeah you had me at those were the days I used to love to draw. The best happens this way and I ve struggled for years trying to shut up the stupid voice that tells me I’m no good. The little Mireya thought I was awesome.
I just love your posts..the images and the words…so uplifting and encouraging…I am so glad to have found this place…kudos to you and your next masterpiece!