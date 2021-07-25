For Day Twenty-Five of World Watercolor Month, and our optional prompt of “Lost,” I was again a little lost as to what to create. Then, on a walk today, I saw a single shoe on the sidewalk and so we ended up with a quick sketch of a little mouse discovering it. I often see a single lost shoe on my walks, and my mind always leaps to a million different questions as to how the heck it ended up there and what the heck happened to its twin. They’re most often gym shoes, so I suspect they were placed on top of the car as more items were being placed inside and then forgotten as the driver rushed away. Perhaps the second shoe lasted a little longer on top, and there’s probably even a water bottle strewn about somewhere. I like to think a little mouse would upcycle the shoe for a fancy new home, gathering the whole family to help drag it to a safer location. At least that’s one of the many stories that my inner child invents whenever he’s presented a bit of a mystery.



Also, when Philippe and I were walking today, we passed the area where we have seen a groundhog in the past. Well, Philippe saw two at a time once, which we then named Chuck and Gladys, but I’ve only ever seen the one. I was once again disappointed today when we passed that same spot and there wasn’t even one groundhog to be found. Then as we walked on a bit further, Philippe said, “look over there!” I looked and only saw a stone wall with a little grassy area at the top. There was a tree stump there, and that was it. Then suddenly I could see the movement of a creature. A groundhog was exploring the stump and was nearly the same color. I walked a bit closer and then saw the second groundhog just sitting at the top of the wall with its head resting on the edge. It was looking right at me, not remotely scared and not even bothering to move. I’m not sure whether it was Chuck or Gladys, but despite my own fascination, the groundhog seemed wildly disinterested and almost bored at the sight of me.

I didn’t take it personally, as I was just super excited to have finally seen the pair out and about together. They were quite a cute couple and so I hope they enjoyed their weekend as much as Philippe and I have enjoyed ours. Last night, we watched the remastered version of Grease and had another family popcorn night. It was a blast! And then today sailed by at a breakneck pace despite all of my willing it to slow down. I really think that weekends are way too short just being a pair of days. I think three days would be a much better amount of time to truly unwind and recharge for the work week. But, that’s not the case, so I’ll just be enjoying the final minutes of the weekend as they tick by, while continuing to marvel over life’s many mysteries, like that one lost shoe.

