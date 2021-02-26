For the prompt of “Reptile” today, I’m popping in with a quick little doodle of a chameleon. I’ve been a bit of a chameleon myself over these past few months while I change up my style a bit. When I first started sketching stuff, I was always a slave to my references. But now, after sketching those references for so many years, I’ve finally built up the courage to just sketch from my own imagination and make up whatever comes to mind. The character in my upcoming book is actually a mouse, so it was fun to take a little break from sketching that same mouse over and over again and try something new. Indeed, everything I’m doing now feels new and, in many cases, a bit daunting. It’s so easy to fall back into familiar and more comfortable habits. So instead, I’m playing and exploring more, while I enjoy all of the little surprises that appear in my sketchbook. Sometimes the best part of this journey we call art is not actually knowing precisely what’s coming when we turn that next page.



Of course, there are some things that never change. It’s Friday again so that means that it’s pizza night in our house! Though I still get the same pizza, I’m proud to say that I’ve at least selected a new salad to pair with it. That’s about as risky as I get when it comes to pizza night as some things are just perfect as they are. There’s definitely a certain comfort to be found in routine. But then, I find myself getting too comfortable and not really pushing myself to try new things. My dog Phineas is the king of comfort and routine most of the time, but even he gets a little bored with things always being the same way. A couple of weeks ago a package arrived and I had to ask Philippe what it was, since it wasn’t immediately apparent. It looked like a yellow backpack, but it was actually a new activity for Phineas. It opens to reveal something that looks rather like an abstract garden made of bits of cloth and has pockets where treats can be hidden. So, now, Phineas spends part of his evening foraging for tiny treasures in his new cabbage patch.

I’ve honestly no idea how Philippe finds these things, but that dog has more toys than I have art supplies. And usually when a package arrives for Philippe, it’s something for the dog. Since I have a birthday coming up in April, hopefully, this will change a bit by then. Though, like last year, I don’t really have much to put on a wish list. Having my health and my happy little family has been the only real gift that I need during these times. And, in truth, it’s really all I ever needed during the best of times. But deep inside, or more accurately always buzzing just under the surface, is an inner child who wants to go on new adventures. And though I’m home nearly all of the time these days, he’s there to remind me that I can always take time to explore my own imagination. It’s a crazy and wonderful place that’s filled with wild and fabulous things to discover. And I’m just at the beginning of this new journey. Excited and thrilled to see what happens next as I give myself full permission to play while enjoying the beauty of change.

Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My Activity Book!

Published in