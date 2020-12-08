For our prompt of “Cardinal” today, I made a sketch of one nesting in the middle of some holiday decorations. As the days get closer and closer to Christmas, my holiday spirit is growing by leaps and bounds each and every day. Though this was certainly a very challenging year, I still find myself full of hope and filled with happiness. Yet, I can’t believe that Christmas is just two weeks from Friday. The days seem to be rushing by, although that always seems to be the case this time of year. My inner child gets completely giddy and I start to act entirely like a big kid. I’m generally like this all year long to an extant, but this time of year I have no qualms about just letting Little Charlie do whatever fun thing he thinks of next. It’s a beautiful reminder to let that youthfulness and sheer joy out all of the time. There’s really no better way to live!



Today I found a couple more little gifts for Philippe that he didn’t actually put on his wish list, so there will be a few surprises on the big day. Actually, for us, it’s Christmas Eve so it’s the big night and it’s getting even closer! Though the gifts are lovely, I’m most excited that Philippe put in our special order of food that we get each year. He came rushing up to me yesterday all excited to tell me that he’d ordered all of it. Then I learned his excitement was because he found a couple of coupons and saved a lot of money this year. I have to admit that it does feel really good to find a deal, but I’m still just as excited about the food that’s heading our way. He mentioned a few new things, but he was talking so quickly I forgot most of them so it will be another surprise to find out exactly what arrives!

We don’t typically do much during the season, but I do miss going to the theatre to watch A Christmas Carol this year. And we won’t be seeing our friends as we normally would, but I just had a zoom chat with one of my best friends on Monday, and it was perfectly wonderful. So there are always ways keep feeling connected to those who matter most. I’m equally looking forward to a long vacation break that I take each year at this time. I save up my days so that I can enjoy a little winter break just like when I was a kid. I can’t imagine going right back to work after getting all of my toys, after all! Philippe and I are bound and determined to enjoy every little tradition we still have and make the most of this wonderful time of year. Yes, everything can always be wonderful with lots of love, tons of hope, and the beauty of the season.

