Today, we’ve reached the grand conclusion of #WorldWatecolorMonth with our prompt of “Favorite Colors.” I love blue and orange most, so I opted for another bird in those colors and a few more added in for effect. This one is from Kerala, India, I believe, and is a blue-throated flycatcher, though, as it turns out, they don’t all have blue throats. In truth, it’s entirely impossible to pick favorite colors or even my favorite bird as they are all so lovely. But, it’s totally possible to pick a favorite month of the year, and that’s certainly July when World Watercolor Month happens! It’s been an amazing month with more watercolors shared across the globe than any of the previous years before! And a huge thanks to everyone who purchased World Watercolor Month Souvenirs in the shop, where 100% of proceeds go to The Dreaming Zebra Foundation. The shop closes tomorrow morning, so there’s a little bit of time left, but you can still donate directly to help underprivileged kids get art supplies from the World Watercolor Month page all year long! And, of course, there’s no reason whatsoever to stop painting and sketching now, so I hope you’ll join us for our August “Travel Fun!” Art Challenge coming up next! (we’re back to drawings as well as watercolor and gouache paintings for this one).

A dear friend asked me if I would be taking a couple of weeks off after such a busy, yet amazing, month. In my mind, I thought, “hell yes!” as that seems exactly what I should be DOing next. But, in reality, and most of you who read my posts will not be at all surprised, I just can’t stop. There’s an adrenaline rush that comes from this month-long celebration of watercolor that is truly incredible. Though I host challenges monthly, there’s nothing quite like the thrill of a challenge that’s, wait for it, almost 15 times higher in participation. That’s crazy, right? It’s wonderful to know so many people around the world came together in this one special month to share their art. My sincere hope, of course, is that many of you will follow my lead and not stop at all. I hope you’ll keep right on creating beautiful things each and every day! Even a little something is better than nothing at all. And, truly, all I offer up each day is a little something. A small little thing I call a doodlewash that I made just moments before I wrote this very post. I simply scanned it in and shared it, without worrying or fussing over the presentation. (seriously though, my scanner is awesome and I highly recommend it! Thanks Philippe for such a fantastic Christmas present!)

In reality, I’m going to be revamping this site on Friday, which will hopefully make our community here a much more intuitive and fabulous place. Yes, it’s all a bit experimental, and I’ve no idea if everything will work out as planned, but that’s the joy of the journey. It’s certainly how one approaches a page in a sketchbook, so I figure, it should work the same for the rest of life. We’re always at our level best in that moment we decide to take chances. There’s always a chance, after all, that something truly wonderful will happen next. And so, instead of taking that break, I’ll also be completing my next book in my Sketching Stuff Activity Book series as well. In my crazy little child-like mind, I don’t see starts and stops, I just see a sea of possibilities. That’s what I hope to bring to all of you! In so many ways, I see this art journey as an endless challenge. There’s always something new to learn and discover along the way! It’s such a thrill for me and, in my childlike exuberance, I hope to make it a thrill for others as well. Don’t stop creating, ever. It’s the best thing you could ever DO in this crazy mixed-up world. And it’s beautiful to know that for one special month we all did it together. So, let’s make every month special by coming together to share what we create. And as each month comes to a close, we can smile at one another knowingly as a community when we realize, that the end is only the beginning.

