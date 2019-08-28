For our prompt of “Mountains” today, I opted for a portrait of a mountain lion, who goes by many aliases including puma, cougar, and panther. I’ve always been struck by the intense gaze of these creatures and how they seem to be intently viewing everything at once. I can only strive for this level of observation when it comes to making art, but in the end, I think perhaps, this big cat still manages to see things that I miss. It’s likely that an animal who uses primarily instinct has a bit of an advantage over the human animal. We tend to add a touch of rationalization or a preconceived notion to everything we see and this can be good, when it works out, but many times it can lead to us missing out on many things. My approach is to view everything with the eyes of a child. Having never been a mountain lion, this is the closest reference I have. I just hope to have a sense of innocence when I sketch, so it’s as if I’m looking at something for the very first time. My hope is that, in this way, I can just maybe see more of what’s actually there. Little bits of detail I might have overlooked if my adult mind had been in charge at the time.
This is why I’ve adopted a mantra of sketching like a kid again. Not just because it’s super fun, but because I truly believe it helps me create things that have a nice touch of realism in a really short amount of time. It’s my little secret, that’s not remotely secret at all, as I tend to share or, indeed, shout it as much as humanly possible. I truly believe it’s the best skill one can develop, or redevelop, if you want to quickly create surprisingly wonderful things in the moment. Sure, it’s equally the very thing that keeps yours truly sketching with my ridiculously short attention span. In truth, my own approach is something I recommend mostly as a bit of recess, when traditional classes get a bit too challenging or time-consuming. Or, when rules become a bit daunting and you’re feeling the urge to just play with a bit of line and color. A playground, if you will, where you can DO whatever feels right for you in the moment. That’s why when I was asked to do something more instructional, I ended up creating a book of fun activities. I’m working on the next book in the series, which is going to be “Animals,” and am realizing more than ever that I just use a bunch of ingredients that I pull together at random, but never really a single step-by-step approach.
That’s the beautiful thing about honing observational skills. When you look at something with fresh eyes, fresh ideas of how to approach it tend to pop to mind as well. So, I simply take my arsenal of various techniques and methods and apply whichever ones tend to fit in the moment while blending those with a bit of in-the-moment experimentation. I’m a crazy constant inventor-type, but if you find a technique or method that really speaks to your heart, than I say, “DO it often and as much as you can!” That’s why I always promote all of the proper teachers that have inspired me along my journey, as they are fabulous at showing the steps of just how to create something truly beautiful. I, on the other hand, am not an art teacher, but I’m still committed to sharing the bits of wisdom I’ve learned via my Sketching Stuff Activity Books. In truth, much of my approach has been inspired by my husband Philippe who, when finding me struggling with a particular subject once, leaned over and whispered, “just draw what you see.” In my angst of the moment, I wanted to swat him away, but I realize now it was the only sage advice I ever really needed. Looking back, I realize he was just compassionately trying to remind me to always have the eyes of a mountain lion.
Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My New Activity Book!
About the Doodlewash
Da Vinci Paint Co.: Yellow Ochre, Opus (Vivid Pink), Leaf Green, Cobalt Turquoise, Terra Cotta, and Cobalt Blue. Lamy Al-Star Safari Fountain Pen with sepia ink in an A5 Hahnemühle Watercolour Book. Want to purchase a print of this doodlewash? Send me a note with a link to this post, and I’ll add it to my shop!
Beaaaaaaaaaaautiful Mountain Lion!!! I have a strong affinity for felines. They are purrrfect lol just like all the rest of the wonderful things in the world right? lol My sister is the one who actually brought it to my attention that i look at things in the way a cat does. Many look by shifting the eyes this way or that way. I move my head this way and that way to get the whole picture. Its a lovely way of viewing the world. Philippe is very wise. Yes draw what you see. Each of us has our own way of interpreting what we see some in lines or shapes, or colors, to name a few. 🙂 Its fun to see where things take us. Happy midweek to you both. 🙂
Charlie, your mountain lion does have an intense stare! My response to people who say that they have no talent to DO art is “you just have to learn to really see” and spend time practicing just like any new skill you might pursue. Of course there is the matter of quieting that voice we all have. I just tell mine that I am just playing so there is no reason to be concerned. I look back over the past two years and am pleased that all those brush stokes and pen marks have added up and life is good! How lucky am I to spend most days DOing art!
Yogi Berra is You can observe a lot by just watching.
Oops, that one got away from me! I was going to say that I really like that kitty cat but hope he isn’t looking at me! Observation is so basic to sketching and painting too.The wisdom imparted by Philippe, just draw what you see, reminds me of the Yogi Berra line: you can observe a lot by just watching. I heard the line turned around a bit: you can see a lot by just looking – looking being the intense gaze seen in that cat’s eyes, taking in everything. It works!
Your mountain lion is quite handsome, and does, in fact, look like the real animal. Mountain lions live where I live, as they do in all the mountainous areas of L.A. My husband and I have seen one at a distance while hiking near our home. Occasionally one has to be captured by animal control and released farther away from people, as they have attacked joggers. Something I love is that we have “wildlife overpass bridges” on the freeway near our home! They were built because mountain lions do cross freeways in their normal search for prey.